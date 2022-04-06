Locksley Resources Limited's (ASX:LKY) recent AU$2.5m market cap decline means a loss of AU$241k for insiders who bought this year

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Insiders who bought AU$633k worth of Locksley Resources Limited's (ASX:LKY) stock at an average buy price of AU$0.19 over the last year may be disappointed by the recent 27% decrease in the stock. Insiders purchase with the hope of seeing their investments increase in value over time. However, due to recent losses, their initial investment is now only worth AU$392k, which is not great.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

See our latest analysis for Locksley Resources

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Locksley Resources

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Charles Arve bought AU$633k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.19 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.12. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Charles Arve was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

There are always plenty of stocks that insiders are buying. So if that suits your style you could check each stock one by one or you could take a look at this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Insider Ownership of Locksley Resources

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Locksley Resources insiders own 19% of the company, worth about AU$1.3m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Locksley Resources Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Locksley Resources insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders own shares in Locksley Resources and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Locksley Resources you should be aware of, and 3 of them are a bit unpleasant.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

