Locksmith gunned down by client getting money from ATM in Alabama, family says

A locksmith was fatally shot by a client during a payment altercation, Alabama police say.

Birmingham police said they found Darnell Puidokas suffering from a gunshot wound around 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, at a Chevron gas station. Puidokas, 36, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Michael Murray was arrested on a warrant for murder in connection to Puidokas’ death, police said in a Feb. 13 news release. Murray, 62, is accused of shooting Puidokas at the Chevron.

Police said that Puidokas, a locksmith, had performed services for Murray before the two went to the gas station and became involved in a physical altercation over money.

The two men were at the gas station so Murray could get money from an ATM to pay Puidokas, his family told AL.com.

Murray went inside the gas station to get money for Puidokas, but he was short of what was owed, Michelle Puidokas, Darnell’s mother, told the outlet. Darnell Puidokas then slapped Murray, who then shot him.

Michelle Puidokas said her godson was on the phone with her son during the altercation, according to AL.com.

“He heard the gunshots and everything, and then Darnell’s phone went dead,” she said.

Puidokas leaves behind his 12-year-old son, AL.com reported.

Friends and family remember Puidokas as “a very good man and very kind,” according to a GoFundMe.

“We’re all shocked and heartbroken that he was taken from us like that at a sudden moment,” the fundraiser said. “He would often put other people before himself and always helped anyone in need with no questions asked.”

“I can’t believe I lost my baby to senseless gunfire. All just for trying to do his job,” Michelle Puidokas said, according to the GoFundMe. “My baby is a genuine guy, he didn’t deserve to go out like this. Our lives will never be the same.”

Other friends and family remembered Puidokas with social media posts.

“Hardest day ever,” Dee Bee, who was on the phone with Puidokas when he was shot, wrote on Facebook. “Lost my very best friend while on the phone with him. Words can’t express ... I’m heartbroken.”

“All you did was work and do your best for all of us,” another person wrote on Facebook. “I know you wouldn’t want us crying and hurting but can’t help it.”

Birmingham is about 150 miles west of Atlanta.

