Lockups light in most jurisdictions

Apr. 19—Maybe it was the nice weather, maybe the ice cream machine at McDonald's was working, and maybe folks were staying out of trouble enjoying themselves at the races out in Rush. Whatever the reason, lock-ups weren't that heavy over the weekend.

Even the Rowan County Detention Center and the Big Sandy Regional didn't have all that much compared to a heavy weekend — and they're the heavy hitters, drawing inmates from multiple counties. Boyd, Carter and Greenup were very light as well.

Drugs, bench warrants and the occasional DUI made up the lock-ups for the most part this week. Anyone named among the jailed should be presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The following folks were locked up over the weekend:

Boyd County Detention Center

—Dustin M. Burgess, of Burgin, was booked Friday on a bench warrant.

—Robert E. Church, 44, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a probation violation.

—Elijah W. Keaton, 21, of Catlettsburg, was booked Saturday on charges of public intoxication, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Carlie A. Scott, 20, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on five bench warrants.

—Jason R. Boyd, 45, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on charges of violating an emergency protective order and first-offense DUI.

—Richard L. Boyd, 39, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant and third-degree burglary indictment.

Big Sandy Regional

—Lavonna Collins, 33, of Paintsville, was booked Friday on a first-degree robbery charge.

—Joshua B. Pack, 35, of Louisa, was booked Friday on a first-offense simple possession of meth charge and a bench warrant.

—Ruby Chaffins, 45, of Lovely, was booked Friday on charges of first-offense trafficking in a third-degree substance, trafficking in between 8 ounces and 5 pounds of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Ronald Puckett, 25, of Salyersville, was booked Friday on charges of menacing and second-degree disorderly conduct.

—Anthony Terry, 30, of Thelma, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant.

—Christopher Maynard, 35, of Inez, was booked Saturday on charges of first-offense simple possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, a traffic violation and a bench warrant.

—Bobby G. Hall, 53, of Paintsville, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant.

—Kalo Price, 37, of Grayson, was booked Sunday on charges of second-offense simple possession of heroin, first-offense simple possession of meth, possession of marijuana, first-degree wanton endangerment, tampering with physical evidence and being a persistent felony offender.

—Alvin C. Ratliff Jr., 37, of Salyersville, was booked Sunday on charges of first-offense meth trafficking, first-offense heroin trafficking, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and simple possession of a second-degree substance.

—Melissa S. Arnett, 35, of Saylersville, was booked Sunday on charges of first-offense meth trafficking, first-offense trafficking in a second-degree substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of a second-degree substance and reckless driving.

—Matthew M. Mullins, 31, of Salyersville, was booked Sunday on charges of first-offense meth trafficking, first-offense herion trafficking, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of a second-degree substance and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Carter County

—Heather Williamson, 40, of Huntington, was booked Friday as a federal inmate in transit.

—Dawson Thornton, 18, of Grayson, was booked Friday on charges of second-degree burglary, fourth-degree assault and third-degree terroristic threatening.

—Delmas Harris Jr., 24, of Olive Hill, was booked Friday on a second-degree assault charge, non-payment of court costs and a bench warrant.

Greenup County

—Kimberly Kitchen, 53, of Argillitie, was booked Friday on a bench warrant.

—Thomas Irvin, 25, of Greenup, was booked Saturday on charges of resisting arrest, menacing and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Rowan County

—Joshua Carter, 22, of Olive Hill, was booked Friday on two warrants charging him with three counts of first-offense trafficking in a first-degree substance, two of which were meth.

—Nicholas P. Kelly, 41, of Morehead, was booked Friday on a parole violation.

—Haven Arthurs, 23, of Olive Hill, was booked Friday on charges of first-offense trafficking in a first-degree substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Charles Sowards, 45, of Ezel, was booked Saturday on charges of first-offense simple possession of meth, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Denita Burchett, 56, of Salt Lick, was booked Saturday on a leaving the scene of an accident without rendering aid charge.

—Alexander Pollitt, 47, of Wallingford, was booked Saturday on charges of first-offense DUI and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

—Thomas Payne, 36, of West Ballardsville, was booked Sunday on charges of public intoxication, menacing and third-degree terroristic threatening.

—Jonathan Riley, 24, of Clearfield, was booked Sunday on a sole charge of endangering the welfare of a minor.

—Jeffery Wells, 38, of Salt Lick, was booked Sunday on a first-offense DUI.

