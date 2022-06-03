Lockwood man to stand trial on charge of running over woman with truck

Jun. 3—A Lockwood man waived a preliminary hearing Thursday on a charge that he deliberately ran over a woman with his truck Oct. 6 in Joplin.

Johnny R. Gilleland, 19, waived the hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on a charge of first-degree assault and was ordered by Associate Judge Joe Hensley to make an initial appearance in a trial division June 15.

Gilleland is accused of running over Jenae M. Cook with a pickup truck when she refused to get out from in front of the vehicle in the 300 block of East Ninth Street in Joplin.

A probable-cause affidavit filed in the case states that during an interview the following day at the Joplin Police Department, the defendant purportedly said that at the time he was wanting to leave the location no matter what it cost.

The affidavit states that Cook suffered serious injury in the incident.

The document further states that after Gilleland had driven several blocks away, his girlfriend informed him that he ran over Cook and he had replied: "Yep."