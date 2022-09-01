Lodge Moor: Dig reveals 'everyday life' at UK's largest prisoner of war camp

·2 min read
Hut base
More than 200 volunteers took part in the dig

An archaeological dig at the site of Britain's biggest prisoner of war camp has revealed clues about what life was like for those forced to call it home.

The dig at Lodge Moor camp just outside Sheffield has unearthed evidence of "little gardens" outside the prisoner's huts, which would have housed 64 men.

Evidence of a heated shower block along with money tokens and a paint pot was also found.

Volunteers said the dig had offered an insight into everyday life in the camp.

The Lodge Moor camp, which held more than 11,000 prisoners during World War Two, was abandoned after the war and woodland slowly covered the site, leaving just the foundations of some of the buildings visible.

The dig at the site, first excavated by archaeology students in 2019, involved more than 200 volunteers.

Shower block
Evidence of a heated shower block was discovered

Alex Sotheran, from the Sheffield Lakeside Partnership, said: "We are looking at the archaeological remains of the hut bases themselves just to try and explore them and see if there were any archaeological features we could identify like internal walls - that kind of thing.

"We've found little gardens that the prisoners had made at either end of the hut bases and we've also found a German 'dog tag' with the soldier's unit on it, but it hasn't got a name."

Tiny paint pot
Tiny paint pot

He said a little paint pot from Windsor and Newton was also found.

"We know that some of the prisoners were painting water colours of the camp during their time here so it's fantastic that we've found the evidence that they were doing it," he said.

"It gives us a good idea of the everyday life at the camp", he added.

Money token
Money tokens were unearthed during the dig

The dig also uncovered evidence of money tokens.

Lead archaeologist Rebecca Hunt said: "Prisoners we don't think had access to actual currency so they were given tokens in lieu of real money.

"We think they were commonly used on the bus when they were allowed on day release," she said.

As well as being used during World War Two the camp saw service during World War One.

One of its most famous inmates was German admiral Karl Doenitz. He was taken prisoner in 1918 when a submarine under his command was captured.

Doenitz spent around six weeks at the Sheffield camp, during which he plotted his escape by feigning mental illness to avoid being tried as a war criminal.

He later became a senior officer in Nazi Germany and became president of the country after Hitler committed suicide in 1945.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk

Recommended Stories

  • Israeli archaeologists dig up large tusk of ancient elephant

    Israeli archaeologists recently unearthed the titanic tusk of a prehistoric elephant near a kibbutz in southern Israel, a remnant of a behemoth once hunted by early people around half a million years ago. The Israel Antiquities Authority announced Wednesday that the 2.5-meter (yard) long fossil belonging to the long-extinct straight-tusked elephant was found during a joint excavation with researchers from Tel Aviv University and Ben-Gurion University. Israel Antiquities Authority prehistorian Avi Levy, who headed the dig, said it was “the largest complete fossil tusk ever found at a prehistoric site in Israel or the Near East.”

  • Fossilized tusk from giant ancient elephant found in Israel

    A fossilized tusk from a giant prehistoric elephant that once roamed around the Mediterranean has emerged from an excavation site in southern Israel, offering what archaeologists said was a rare insight into the life of early inhabitants of the area. "This is the largest complete fossil tusk ever found at a prehistoric site in Israel or the Near East," Israel Antiquities Authority prehistorian Avi Levy, the director of the excavation, said in a statement.

  • Tree rings helped identify a 160-year old wreck off Argentina as lost Rhode Island whaler

    A whaling ship that left Warren more than 150 years ago likely sailed 10,000 miles from home before wrecking off southern Argentina, scientists say.

  • The largest dinosaur ever discovered in Europe may have been found in someone's backyard

    The first several scenes of Jurassic Park all happen in the outside world. The viewer is taken on a journey from amber mines in the Dominican Republic to a paleontological dig in Montana. It grounds our experience in the real world so that it can be uprooted a few scenes down the line. One precarious helicopter ride later and our protagonists land at Isla Nublar, the site of the titular Jurassic Park. It’s only then that the tone shifts from relatively realistic real-world science to unadulterat