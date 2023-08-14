Lodi delivery drivers suspected in at least two road rage incidents. One victim has died

The victim of an alleged road rage shooting in Tracy died over the weekend, and police have connected the suspects to at least one similar incident.

Ryan Wood, a 61-year-old Manteca resident, died Friday from injuries suffered in the incident, which started on the east side of the Altamont and ended on West Clover Road in Tracy on the afternoon of Aug. 4.

Tracy police identified two suspects and apprehended them on Interstate 205 within 15 minutes of the shooting, with the help of eyewitnesses and the city’s Flock Automated License Plate Readers, according to a news release from the agency.

Officers arrested Eduardo Tarvin, 23, and Jacob Nevarez, 21, both of Lodi, on suspicion of attempted murder and shooting at an occupied vehicle. After Wood’s death, the attempted murder charge was updated to murder. Sgt. Michael Richards said Nevarez is the alleged shooter and Tarvin the driver.

Authorities believe the road rage incident started on eastbound Interstate 580 near Pleasanton, and continued east onto Highway 205 and then into Tracy, where the shooting occurred.

Richards said the men were third-party delivery drivers and were driving their employer’s Nissan van. Investigators allege that the van and the suspects were involved in at least one other similar road rage incident in which a firearm was brandished in the Bay Area.

Investigators believe there may be more victims. They ask victims or anyone who has information about the suspects to contact Detective Brian Azevedo at Brian.Azevedo@TracyPD.com or (209) 831-6534, or Tracy Crime Stoppers at (209) 831-4847 or text TIPTPD to 274637.