Lodi family says they'll keep pursuing justice in dog's death

Mar. 25—The family of a 2-year-old husky that died after being tased by a Lodi police officer said it would continue to seek justice for the animal after the San Joaquin County District Attorney announced last week that the actions of officers involved in the incident did not warrant criminal charges.

"It's not going to go away. It's not going to get swept under the rug," Aline Galeno said in a media statement Thursday. "Enzo did not attack anyone. They should have not tased him. We will not stop fighting for Enzo's justice."

On Jan. 24, Enzo and four other family dogs were able to escape his Sandpiper Court home and run away, while Galeno's mother Anna Marquez gave chase.

Marquez was able to recover three of the animals, but Enzo continued to run through the neighborhood, ultimately ending up on nearby Finch Run.

The Lodi Police Department said it received a report of a vicious dog on the loose in the area, and two motorcycle officers responded, along with animal services officers.

Police said Enzo chased a family into their home on Finch Run, as well as attempted to attack a man defending himself with a piece of wood before they were able to arrive.

One of the motorcycle officers used a taser to detain Enzo while an animal services officer used a catch loop to try to corral the dog. Enzo, after being tased a second time and dragged to the animal services van, later died.

The police department conducted an investigation into the incident before turning over a report to the San Joaquin County District Attorney's office, which determined that charges against the three officers were not warranted.

Zohra Fahim, president of the Lodi Alliance for Animals, said tens of thousands of people have signed a petition demanding the three officers involved be terminated.

"Enzo approached a group of individuals who were standing in front of their residence, who then proceeded to start petting Enzo, a sweet and friendly family dog. Multiple eyewitness accounts documented that Enzo was very friendly, and not aggressive," Fahim said. "However, Lodi Police Department and Lodi Animal Services used excessive force by not only tasing Enzo once, but multiple times which later resulted in his death."

Fahim said the public demands complete transparency from the District Attorney's Office and the City of Lodi, and asked for a presentation detailing the timeline of events leading up to the dog's death that includes all transcripts, audio files of dispatch calls, body cam footage, neighborhood surveillance videos, taser usage logs or radio chatter.

Witnesses have disputed the the department's account of the incident, stating Enzo had shown no signs of aggression prior to being tased.

Seth Wattenberger and his girlfriend had just stepped outside a Finch Run house when they saw Enzo and called him over.

"We were still petting the dog on his face and his nose when they told us to back away from the area.," he said. "The dog had been on the driveway but then walked over to the street and just stood there. The cop with the taser then looked over at the animal control guy who was just at his truck doing nothing, and said, 'tase him?' and he said yeah, and then the cop just tased the dog even though he wasn't being aggressive or barking or anything."

Neighbor Greg Huggins said he had been with the dog for about 40 minutes before officers arrived, and that he could tell Enzo was lost. Huggins said he called animal services to get the dog.

"I gave him some water, which he drank. He was thirsty," Huggins said. "At no time was the dog aggressive. He was big and fluffy, but I didn't pet him because I didn't want him to run away. He stood about three feet from me just looking at me and wagging his tail."

When asked why he didn't try to corral the dog, Huggins said he didn't think it was necessary because the dog wasn't being aggressive.

"I have three dogs of my own and if I had went back to the house for a leash they would have wanted to go out," Huggins said. "Enzo wasn't really running around. A neighbor's dog started barking and Enzo walked toward them and I followed him. When officers arrived I told them the dog wasn't being aggressive."

The DA announced last week that it had concluded its investigation into the incident, and said the officers were found to be acting in a reasonable and justified manner to protect residents who may have been in danger."

"Any use of force by a peace officer must legally be analyzed and judged in the perspective of

what a reasonable officer in similar circumstances would do, and in the totality of the entire

situation, not just based upon the few seconds of a widely shared video," the DA said in a memo to Chief Sierra Brucia. "A peace officer's first priority and goal is the protection of others. The benefit of hindsight is not to be used in the review of the evidence and facts in any given case."

In a post to the department's Facebook page last week, Brucia said that an internal affairs investigation is still ongoing independent of the criminal investigation.

"The purpose of the internal affairs investigation is to determine if there are any training or policy violations that occurred during this incident. This process will provide us with the opportunity to take an introspective look into our training and policies regarding our response to animal calls."

Brucia said the department has already initiated efforts to better handle such calls, including enrolling department personnel into training provided by The Humane Society. The department is also purchasing additional equipment to assist officers in responding to calls for animal service and reviewing its taser and animal services policies.

Another march demanding justice for Enzo is planned for April 1 at 1 p.m., beginning at the Downtown Arch on Pine Street.

Updates can be found on Instagram @alinegaleno and @justiceforEno.