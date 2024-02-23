Lodi hotels to be credited $90K that was taxed for comped rooms

Feb. 23—The nine hotels audited for transient occupancy tax payments last fall will be credited, not reimbursed, about $90,000 that was recently collected by the city.

That amount, Lodi interim city manager Andrew Keys said, would be applied to the fiscal year's next quarter, which begins in April, when the city collects the tax once again.

The $90,000 was collected after auditing firm HdL discovered the hotels had not paid taxes for "comped" or donated rooms, as well as for California Tourism Assessment Fees between January of 2019 and September of 2022.

On Wednesday, the Lodi City Council unanimously approved transient occupancy tax documentation with the stipulation comped rooms no longer be taxed. In addition, the council will not require Lodi hotels to charge a CTAF.

The TOT documentation will be sent to all hotels in the city, and outlines what can and cannot be taxed.

According to the documentation, taxable charges include pet fees, early arrival or departure fees, and cribs or roll-away beds, among others.

Not taxable charges include minibars, childcare, and gift shop purchases, among others.

Visit Lodi executive director Nancy Beckman said that while she supports the new documentation and that lodging properties will now be aware of what's taxable, there was still dome work to do.

Beckman said because nobody had reached out to hoteliers to inform them the TOT was being paid correctly, all the monies paid in the last few months should be credited, not just for the comped rooms and CTAF.

"Either the ordinance was clear, or it wasn't, on what needs to be taxed and what doesn't," she said. "I believe that all of us here believe at some level, that the TOT wasn't clear, otherwise we wouldn't be here tonight."

Wine and Roses owner Russ Munson said he has paid the TOT in accordance with the city's ordinance for more than 20 years.

He appealed the audit in the fall, but ended up paying the uncollected comped room fees under protest. However, he said he supported the new documentation.

"I think the city has to take responsibility for where we are today and what we're doing, and just start fresh," he said. "Because I look at this as what we had to pay was not funds we had collected, but funds out of our operating funds."

Mayor Lisa Craig applauded staff for listening to the hoteliers' concerns, stating it displayed a good partnership in the effort to explain the TOT in detail.

"It is a long time to not collect this and then expect people to pay it," she said. "I'm compelled by the idea of this is not a refund, we want a credit, and apply that credit moving forward, to all of these taxes that will be collected."