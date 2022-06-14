Lodi house, cars struck by gunfire

Jun. 14—The Lodi Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying both the shooters and intended victims of two shootings that occurred in west Lodi late last week.

At 3:46 a.m. Friday, officers responded to the 100 block of West Tokay Street on the report of about four gunshots heard in the area.

Officers located two unoccupied parked vehicles that had been struck by gunfire. It is unknown who the intended victims were, as no victims have come forward, police said.

Just minutes later at 4:06 a.m., officers responded to a similar report of gunfire on the 1100 block of Dartmoor Circle.

This time, a residence had been struck, police said. The house was unoccupied and no one was injured, police said.

Again, police said it is unknown who the intended victims were, as none have come forward.

Officers canvassed both areas for evidence, witnesses and video surveillance, police said.

It is also unknown if the two incidents are related, police said. An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 209-333-6727, or email Detective Raul Elias at relias@lodi.gov. You may also contact the Lodi Area Crime Stoppers at 209-369-2746 to remain anonymous.

If you have information regarding the West Tokay Street incident, reference case number 22-3738. If you have information about the Dartmoor Circle incident, reference case 22-3739.

Driver injured in

multi-car crash

Police are investigating what caused an automobile collision at the intersection of Ham Lane and Lodi Avenue late Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to the crash at 4:53 p.m., and during an investigation, learned that the driver of a truck was traveling south on Ham Lane and ran a red light at the intersection, police said.

When the driver crossed Lodi Avenue, he struck several vehicles that were stopped on the south side of the intersection.

The truck flipped over and the driver was ejected from the vehicle, police said. He was taken to San Joaquin General Hospital for treatment.

Four other vehicles were involved in the collision, and police said many of the occupants reported pain or minor injuries. However, none required treatment at a hospital.

It is unknown how fast the truck was traveling when the collision occurred, police said, but investigators believe it may have exceeded the speed limit.

Investigators are also looking into whether the driver was intoxicated, police said. The driver's name was not released pending the investigation.