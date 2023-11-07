Lodi man, 27, arrested for attempted murder

Nov. 7—A Lodi man is in custody on attempted murder charges following last week's shooting in the city's Heritage District.

Lodi Police Department officers arrested 27-year-old Jerry Rayburn on Nov. 3 and booked him into San Joaquin County Jail.

He is being held without bail, and appeared in San Joaquin County Superior Court in Stockton on Nov. 7.

According to court records, Rayburn has no prior criminal charges against him.

On Oct. 30 at about 10:08 p.m, Lodi officers responded to a shooting on the 00 block of South Main Street. Upon arrival, they found a 36-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in an alley behind the building. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, police said.

The suspect, later identified as Rayburn, fled the scene before officers arrived.

Police said the shooting was a targeted incident.

Last week's shooting was the fifth in Lodi during the month of October.

On Oct. 29 at about 3:18 p.m. officers responded to the report of a shooting on the 300 block of East Locust Street.

Upon arrival, officers found and 18-year — old man and a 4-year-old child with gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment of their injuries, which police said did not appear to be life-threatening.

On Oct. 16 at about 6:30 p.m., Lodi officers responded to the report of shots fired on the 1000 block of Central Avenue, and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

A 36-year-old man, identified by the San Joaquin County Coroner and Medical Examiner's Office as Silverio Cazares Gayosso, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 49-year-old man later identified as Fernando Rodriguez was taken to an area hospital for treatment, but later succumbed to his injuries.

Lodi resident Oscar Hernandez, 41, was arrested by U.S. Marshals about 60 miles south of St. Louis, Mo., two days later.

On Oct. 5 at about 9 p.m., Lodi Police Department officers responded to a report of shooting at the Palms Mobile Home Park at 845 S. Cherokee Lane. Upon arrival, officers found three victims suffering gunshot wounds from a drive-by shooting. The victims were taken to area hospitals where they are currently in stable condition, police said.

Officers obtained information that suggest at least one of the victims returned fire during the incident, which is being investigated as a gang-related shooting, police said. The shooting remains under investigation.

And on Oct. 2 at about 4 a.m., officers responded to the report of shots fired on 00 block of School Street and found 53-year-old Felix Makinano of Lodi lying in the street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police arrested Stockton Realtor Scott Sherman on suspicion of murder, as well as weapons charges, later that morning. He is currently being held without bail at San Joaquin County Jail in French Camp, an is expected to make an appearance in San Joaquin County Superior Court on Dec. 6.

Officers are still investigating last week's shooting, and anyone with information is asked to call Lodi Police Department at 209-333-6727 or Detective Raul Elias at 209-269-4839. You can also contact the Lodi Area Crimestoppers at 209-369-2746 or visit www.369crime.com to remain anonymous. Reference case 23-7487 when calling.