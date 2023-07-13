Lodi man arrested in Manteca facing litany of theft, drug charges

Jul. 13—MANTECA — A Lodi man is in custody after attempting to steal merchandise with a false credit card at a Manteca department store.

Manteca Police Department's Organized Retail Crime Unit arrested 30-year-old William Nigro of Lodi and 39-year-old Ashley Nicholson of Jamestown on June 26.

According to police, Manteca detectives responded to Kohl's located at 2360 Daniels Street after receiving reports the couple had quickly selected more than $1,500 in merchandise and attempted to purchase the items with a stolen Kohl's credit card several times.

After the card was declined multiple times, the couple left the merchandise behind, police said.

Detectives contacted the couple shortly afterward and determined that Nigro had a suspended license and active felony warrants for his arrest. He also provided a false name to detectives, police said.

During a search of their vehicle, detectives found numerb5

ous pieces of stolen mail, credit cards and personal check books, none of which belonged to Nigro or Nicholson.

Detectives also located dozens of identifying information belonging to other people, including bank accounts, social security numbers and other information commonly used for identity theft.

The stolen property belonged to victims throughout California and out of state, police said.

Special keys used to access mail box clusters used in mail theft were also found, police said, as well as methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Both Nigro and Nicholson were booked into San Joaquin County Jail. Nicholson has since been released. Nigro remains held on $160,000 bail on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance for sale, transporting a controlled substance, burglary, driving with a suspended license, providing false identification to officers, and possession of personal identification with the intent to defraud, as well as prior warrants.