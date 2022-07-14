Lodi man sentenced in 2017 shooting

Jul. 14—STOCKTON — The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook last week that Lodi resident Oscar Diaz Cortez, 37, was sentenced to seven years in prison for assault with a deadly weapon causing great bodily injury.

The Sheriff's Office said an arrest warrant was issued for Cortez in 2017 for kidnapping and shooting a victim on the 19000 block of Atkins Road in Lodi.

During the incident, Cortez shot the victim in the face and fled the area after a witness called law enforcement and an ambulance, reports state.

Cortez was found in Tulare County last August and was arrested by the Tulare County Sheriff's Office on suspicion of attempted murder and kidnapping.

He pleaded guilty to assault with a deadly weapon causing great bodily injury on June 6, and was transferred to state prison on June 17.