Lodi man shot during burglary

Mar. 17—A Lodi man is in critical condition after being shot during a burglary Thursday night.

Lodi Police Department officers responded to the report of an interrupted residential burglary on the 400 block of West Locust Street at 11:22 p.m.

The person who reported the burglary was struck by gunfire during the incident, police said.

Police would not disclose any further information, but said the victim was being treated at a local hospital.

An investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call 209-333-6727 or Detective Elias at 209-269-4839. You can also contact the Lodi Area Crime Stoppers at 209-369-2746 to remain anonymous. Reference case 23-1713 when calling.