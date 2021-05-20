Lodi officers part of regional show of support at funeral service for Stockton Officer Jimmy Inn

May 20—STOCKTON — Law enforcement agencies from all over California met at the Christina Life Church in Stockton Wednesday to honor a fallen officer, including Lodi Police Department and its Honor Guard.

The department was on hand to pay respects to Stockton Police Department Officer Jimmy Inn, who was killed in the line of duty while responding to a domestic violence call last week.

Inn, 30, was a six-year veteran of the department, a McNair High School alumni and graduate of the San Joaquin Delta College POST Academy.

Along with Lodi police, officers from San Francisco, Redwood City, Tracy, Gustine, Modesto and Manteca, among other departments, were on hand, as well as deputies from Fresno, Mendocino and Stanislaus county sheriff's offices.

The funeral service began at 11 a.m., and Inn's body was taken to Cherokee Memorial Cemetery in Lodi via procession at 1 p.m.

On May 11 at 9:45 a.m., Inn responded to a domestic violence report on the 4400 block of La Cresta Way. The caller, according to Stockton Police Chief Eric Jones, reported hearing screaming and seeing a woman with a ripped shirt who was bleeding and appeared to have been assaulted.

After Inn arrived on scene, he knocked on the security door to the home and stood to the side, Jones said last week. A voice from inside said "Hey Police," and a man immediately opened the door, shooting Inn multiple times.

As Officer Pancho Freer arrived on scene he heard gunshots and saw an armed man standing over Inn. The man began shooting at Freer and struck his patrol vehicle, Freer returned fire from inside his vehicle, Jones said.

The man briefly entered the house, then returned outside with an 8-year-old boy. He began to strangle the boy and refused to comply with Freer's commands. As Freer approached, a citizen tackled the man, freeing the boy. Freer then fired his weapons multiple times, striking and killing the man, Jones said.

Inn and the man, later identified as Lance Lowe, were both taken to area hospitals, where both died from their injuries.

Inn is survived by his wife Tela, who is also a Stockton police officer and Delta College graduate, as well as a 7-month-old son, a 12-year-old stepdaughter and 14-year-old stepson.