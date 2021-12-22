Lodi officers respond to three violent incidents in half an hour

Dec. 22—Lodi Police Department officers had a busy evening late Sunday, responding to three violent incidents within the span of 30 minutes.

The first incident occurred at about 6 p.m., in which officers responded to a robbery with possible shots fired, Sgt. Sean Blandford said, in the area of West Lodi Avenue and South Orange Street.

Blandford said when officers arrived on scene, they contacted a store employee with obvious signs of lacerations to the forehead.

"Witnesses said they saw a guy run inside the (Lodi Avenue Liquors) to rob the place, and when the employee refused to give him any money, he was hit in the head with a blunt instrument," Blandford said. "The employee then armed himself with a firearm and fired, and he struck the suspect."

The would-be robber then fled the store, but officers were able to detain him in a nearby parking lot.

He was taken to an area hospital for treatment of the gunshot wound, Blandford said, adding the 27-year-old man has not been formally arrested. He was listed in stable but critical condition.

Cynthia Taylor lives on the 1000 block of Lodi Avenue near the scene. She said she didn't see what happened, but heard from various Lodians that someone inside Lodi Avenue Liquors had been attacked.

"What I've been told is that a young guy went in there and started assaulting the guy," Taylor said. "So (the victim) pulled a gun and shot him."

A lifelong Lodi resident, Taylor said she had never heard of something like that happening in town.

"It's a bit distressing," she said.

At about the same time, officers responded to a report of a home invasion robbery on the 200 block of Maple Street.

Blandford said about three men armed with handguns forced their way into a residence that was unoccupied, and as they were leaving, they were confronted by a neighbor.

"One of the suspects fired at the neighbor, striking him," Blandford said. "Then they fled the area in a vehicle."

The 50-year-old male victim was able to take himself to Adventist Health Lodi Memorial, where he was in stable condition, Blandford said.

At 6:25 p.m., officers responded to a similar home invasion robbery on the 300 block of First Street. Again, three men entered a residence and confronted a 38-year-old resident.

The robbers pointed firearms at the victim and stole his wallet and electronics, Blandford said.

It is unknown if the two home invasion incidents are related, he said.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call Lodi Police Department at 209-333-6728.