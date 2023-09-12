Lodi PD buys more cameras in effort to catch more criminals

Sep. 12—With gun-related crimes not declining and retail thefts on the rise, the Lodi Police Department will begin installing special cameras in an effort to catch those responsible.

The Lodi City Council on Wednesday voted 4-0 to allow the city manager to purchase eight additional Flock automated license plate reading cameras and Raven shot-detection software.

The equipment and software will not cost more than $170,000.

"This is an effort to implement safety measures that would allow us to pinpoint where gunshots are occurring, and be able to provide a higher level of police presence in our community through technology," city manager Steve Schwabauer said.

The city entered into a two-year agreement with Flock Group, Inc. for 10 automated license plate readers, which would be installed at high-traffic locations throughout Lodi.

Wednesday's vote allows the city to purchase eight more of those cameras, which will be placed along Cherokee Lane between Lockeford Street and Kettleman Lane, as well as throughout the Downtown Lodi area, Lodi Police Department Lt. Kevin Kent said.

Some will also be placed near Kettleman Lane and Lower Sacramento Road, as well as near Harney and Cherokee lanes, where Kent said retail thefts are on the rise.

All the cameras have the ability to capture date, time location and license plates, vehicle type and color, as well as objects such as bicycles, animals and people.

However, Kent said the cameras will not be used to for facial recognition purposes or to gather personal information.

"It is (being used) in order to help us use license plate and vehicles to catch criminals after they are fleeing the scene or leaving the area," Kent said, adding the system will also be used to identify wanted vehicles that enter or leave the city.

The Raven shot-detection software, also a Flock product, will alert police to when a gunshot is fired in a specific area, up to a 1-mile radius.

Kent said the system will recognize the gunshots in a designated area within 60 seconds, and be able to pinpoint within 90 feet where the shot originated.

The system will not mistake fireworks or other noises as gunshots, he added.

"That will allow us to have a quicker response to those gunshot calls and hopefully increase our apprehension rate in stopping and catching these people," he said.

The gunshot detectors will also be placed along Cherokee Lane between Lockeford Street and Kettleman Lane.

The Flock license plate readers are being used in dozens of cities throughout California, including Dixon, Livermore, Woodland, Elk Grove and Rio Vista.

Flock cameras in Hillsborough actually helped Lodi police capture a man wanted in connection with a shooting earlier this year.

In June, San Mateo County Sheriff's Office deputies discovered 20-year-old Lodi resident Peter Sim was in the area after his license plate had been flagged by a Flock camera. Sim was suspected of shooting a man on Oro Way in Lodi days before his arrest.

Kent said the license plate readers should be installed in October, while the gunshot detection system will be installed in about six months to a year.