Lodi PD takes fresh look at cold cases

Dec. 22—Late last month, the Lodi Police Department began posting cold case files to its social media pages in the hopes that community members might provide additional information to help detectives close them.

Dubbing the week of Nov. 27 through Dec. 3 "Cold Case Week," the department posted two cases a day, asking the public for help.

"We did get some tips that we're following up on," Lt. Kevin Kent said. "We don't have anything to close yet, but I hope we can close at least one of these cases in the coming year."

Kent said "Cold Case Week" wasn't a national event in which to participate, but one of his sergeants approached him with an idea to use the week to highlight unsolved crimes in Lodi.

"We don't want these cases to be forgotten," he said. "We only have five full-time investigators right now, and they investigate everything from homicides, cold cases, sex crimes and drugs. It's very difficult for them to tackle all of these different cases. So we thought, let's put out some information on social media,and see if anyone has anything for us."

Cases are considered cold at the Lodi Police Department if investigators haven't closed them, or made an arrest, two years after the incident, Kent said.

He added that the cases posted a few weeks ago are just half the cold cases investigators are currently working.

A complete list of all the cold cases in the department will be made available in early January, he said.

Danny Rogers and Timothy Layton

In the early morning hours of July 9, 2002, Danny Rogers and Timothy Layton sustained multiple gunshot wounds while sitting in a parked vehicle in the Walmart parking lot at 2380 W. Kettleman Lane.

The two men were not discovered until several hours after the shooting, police said, and by the time officers arrived on scene, they were dead.

Investigators believe there are witnesses who have yet to come forward, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Josh Silvia at 209-269-4821 or the Lodi Police Department at 209-333-6727. Reference case 02-8122 when calling.

Gary Lee Patterson

On Aug. 26, 2006, Gary Lee Patterson was found with multiple gunshot wounds to his person in the apartment complex of 400 West Lockeford Street. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Melita Kautz at 209-269-4833 or the Lodi Police Department at 209-333-6727. Reference case 06-8976 when calling.

Pedro Meza

On the evening of Aug. 6, 2011, Pedro Meza sustained a gunshot wound in the 500 block of East Elm Street. Life-saving efforts were attempted, but Meza succumbed to his injuries. Investigators believe there are witnesses who have yet to come forward, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Josh Silvia at 209-269-4821 or the Lodi Police Department at 209-333-6727. Reference case 11-6102 when calling.

Tomas Flores

On Sept. 13, 2014, Tomas Flores was found with several gunshot wounds in the area of Railroad Avenue and North Cherokee Lane. This has been an on-going investigation in which detectives have continued their efforts to identify a suspect, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lodi Police Department at 209-333-6727 or Detective Cliff Johnston at 209-269-4721. You can also email gjohnston@lodi.gov. Reference case 14-6384 when calling.

Fidencio Godina

On May 30, 2015, Fidencio Godina was found with several gunshot wounds after a shooting on the 500 block of East Lodi Avenue. This has been an on-going investigation in which detectives have continued their efforts to identify a suspect, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lodi Police Department at 209-333-6727 or Detective Cliff Johnston at 209-269-4721. You can also email gjohnston@lodi.gov. Reference case 15-3571 when calling.

Carlos Segoviano

On July 3, 2015, Carlos Segoviano sustained a gunshot wound near the intersection of North Church Street and East Turner Road. Life-saving efforts were attempted, but Segoviano succumbed to his injuries. Investigators believe there are witnesses who have yet to come forward, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Lance Bubak at 209-269-4827 or the Lodi Police Department at 209-333-6727. Reference case 15-4382 when calling.

Silvestre Guzman Bedolla

On the afternoon of Jan. 24, 2016, Silvestre Guzman Bedolla sustained a gunshot wound on the 700 block of South Garfield Street. Life-saving efforts were attempted, but he succumbed to his injuries. Detectives believe there are witnesses who have yet to come forward, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Raul Elias at 209-269-4839 or the Lodi Police Department at 209-333-6727. Reference case 16-590 when calling.

Raymond Sieg

On May 26, 2018 Raymond Sieg was found with a single gunshot wound near the intersection of Cherokee Lane and Lodi Avenue. This has been an on-going investigation in which detectives have continued their efforts to identify a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lodi Police Department at 209-333-6727 or Detective Cliff Johnston at 209-269-4721. You can also email gjohnston@lodi.gov. Reference case 18-3338 when calling.

Christina Cantu

On April 4, 2019 Christina Cantu was found with several gunshot wounds at Hale Park. This has been an on-going investigation in which detectives have continued their efforts to identify a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lodi Police Department at 209-333-6727 or Detective Cliff Johnston at 209-269-4721. You can also email gjohnston@lodi.gov. Reference case 19-1964 when calling.

Robert Ramirez

On June 14, 2020, officers were dispatched to the 100 block of South Washington Street on a report of a male that had been shot. Officers arrived on scene and located Robert Ramirez, who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Life-saving measures were attempted, however Ramirez succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

This has been an on-going investigation in which Detectives have continued their efforts to identify a suspect, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lodi Police Department at 209-333-6727 or Detective Raul Elias at (209) 269-4839. You can also email relias@lodi.gov. Reference case 20-3336 when calling.

Police said anyone with information about any of these cases can contact the Lodi Area Crimestoppers at 209-369-2746 or www.369crime.com to remain anonymous. Those with information may be eligible for a Crimestoppers reward of as much as $1,000.