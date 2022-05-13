Lodi police arrest two in prostitution investigation

May 13—On Wednesday, detectives from the Lodi Police Department conducted investigations at Stone Massage, 2401 W. Turner Road, suite 230, and Body Massage, 407 W. Lodi Ave., after receiving complaints of prostitution. One person was arrested at each location for soliciting prostitution.

San Joaquin County Victim Witness assisted the department by providing resources to the arrested individuals so they could seek help if needed. It is unknown if either of these incidents involve human trafficking, police said.

If you or someone you know is a victim of human trafficking, please call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888.

On Tuesday, the department participated in the Saturation Traffic Enforcement Program, or STEP, with assistance of the Tracy and Manteca police departments, as well as the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office.

Enforcement was conducted throughout the city, and a total of 15 officers conducted 133 traffic stops and issued 126 citations. The majority of the citations issued were for speed violations, police said.

In addition, seven drivers were found to be unlicensed, one had a suspended license, and one was cited for allowing an unlicensed person to drive.

One of the vehicle stops also resulted in the arrest of a 29-year-old male who had a warrant for his arrest, and was also wanted for grand theft.