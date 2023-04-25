Lodi police investigate threat to school

Apr. 25—A Reese Elementary School student is facing disciplinary action this week after they allegedly threatened the school.

The Lodi Police Department announced Sunday that detectives were made aware of the threat over the weekend.

Detectives interviewed the student and their parents, and the home was searched, police said.

However, no weapons were found inside the residence, and police determined there was no immediate danger to the 1800 W. Elm St. campus.

As a precaution, additional officers were assigned to Reese on Monday, police said.

"We want to assure the community that these threats are taken very seriously and we will continue to assess the situation," police said in a Facebook post on Monday. "We encourage our community to continue to report any and all school safety concerns to their respective school site or LPD."

Residents commenting on the department's post called for the student to be expelled from the district.

But Jillian Simmerman, who said her oldest child attends Reese, questioned whether expulsion would really solve anything.

"I'm surprised to see so many people say ban this kid from all schools, especially given the situation they obviously need some extra attention and therapy, possibly mental health medication," she said. "Kicking her/him out of every school in the area won't help them, it's possible that would make it worse. I hope the kid gets the help he or she needs."

Other questioned what would drive a student to make a threat.

"Why did this kid do this? That's the question," Cindy Bellamy Bentz commented. "Is he/she being bullied, are they over looking something? Often people look past what's really going on. In no way am I sticking up for the child. But please make sure this isn't a cry for help."

This is the first time a threat has been made against a Lodi Unified School District campus since 2019.

Days before the Thanksgiving weekend that year, a 14-year-old was arrested for writing on a bathroom stall partition that a shooting would occur during the Tokay High School lunch hour.

Police locked the campus down between 10:30 a.m. and 12:08 p.m. Officers arrested the teenager that evening at their residence on suspicion of willfully disturbing a public school.

No further details about the Reese student or the disciplinary action to be taken were disclosed Sunday, because they are a minor.

Lodi Unified said those who wish to report safety concerns anonymously can use the Sandy Hook Promise Say Something Anonymously Reporting System, available at www.lodiusd.net.