Lodi police investigating Downtown homicide

Oct. 3—Lodi Police Department detectives are investigating a homicide that occurred in Downtown Lodi early Tuesday morning.

Lt. Mike Manetti said officers responded to a report of shots fired on the 00 block of South School Street just before 4 a.m.

"They showed up and found a man down in the street here within about two minutes suffering from gunshot wounds," Manetti said. "Officers started CPR, he was transported to the hospital and ended up passing away while in surgery."

Information about how many gunshots the man sustained or where they were on his body was not yet available.

Detectives obtained information that led them to a residence on the block, Manetti said, and a search warrant was served.

A subject of interest is currently in custody, he said, but on an unrelated charge.

Investigation into the homicide is ongoing.