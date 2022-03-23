Lodi police: No evidence of a serial rapist despite social media rumors

Mar. 23—Despite three reports of sexual assault within a week, the Lodi Police Department announced Monday night that there is "no serial rapist" on city streets.

"We are aware of several social media rumors of a serial rapist in Lodi," the department stated on its Facebook page. "These rumors were in response to LPD radio traffic that was shared on social media pages regarding two separate alleged sexual assault related calls, that were reported to LPD. At this time there is no evidence to indicate that these investigations are related to the same suspect."

According to police department incident records, three rapes were reported within eight days of each other, in various parts of the city.

The first was reported at 7:19 a.m. March 13 on South Sacramento Street. The second was reported at 5:45 a.m. March 17 on North Fairmont Avenue, and the third was reported at 11:17 a.m. March 20 on Maple Street. No specifics were disclosed.

The department said that due to the nature of the investigations, detectives typically do not release information about sexual assaults out of respect for victims and their privacy.

"If any evidence or information is discovered that would indicate a serial rapist is committing multiple assaults in our city, we will release

information regarding the suspect, their description and any other pertinent information related to public safety," police said. "As always, we ask you to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the Lodi Police Department."

The department's post and explanation as to why the incidents were not released publicly did not sit well with residents who commented on the Facebook post.

"Shouldn't all sexual assault details (estimate location, date/time, and description of attacker) be provided publicly?" Christine Gomez asked. "Factual information coming from our police department could benefit everyone."

Resident Lynn Marie said when cities fail to publicize their incident logs, it increases the likelihood of misinformation and rumor.

Historically, the department provided the Lodi News-Sentinel with daily activity logs that provided dates and times, streets and numbered blocks where incidents occurred, as well as brief descriptions in certain circumstances. Last year, the department made the switch to a new reporting system that no longer provides the information needed for the News-Sentinel's logbook section.

"You still have informed the community of absolutely nothing useful (modus operandi, general district where assaults occurred, indoors/outdoors, private home/public street, dates, time of day, number of suspects, age and description, injuries, were they armed?)" Marie posted.