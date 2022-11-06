Lodi police search for teen missing since Wednesday

Lodi police were still searching for a borough teenage girl reported missing on Wednesday.

Iris Nielda Rivera, 15, is believed to possibly be in Hackensack at an unknown address, according to Lodi police.

She is believed to have left her home at 2:39 p.m. on Wednesday, according to police, and was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and sweatpants and white sneakers.

“Our detectives are actively following up on any leads they may receive and are in constant contact with her parents as well,” Lodi police spokesperson Sergeant Dominic Miller said on Sunday morning.

Police have not been able to make contact with Rivera, as she did not take her cell phone with her when she left, Miller added.

Anyone who sees Rivera or has information of her whereabouts is asked to call the Lodi Police Department at 973-473-7600.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Lodi NJ police search for teen missing since Wednesday