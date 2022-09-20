Lodi police make weekend arrests in reckless driving, firearms incidents

Sep. 20—Lodi Police Department officers had a busy weekend, arresting three people on charges of reckless driving and firearms violations, as well as citing 30 motorists for traffic incidents.

On Friday at 11:13 p.m., officers responded to a report of multiple vehicles driving recklessly in the Walmart parking lot at 1601 S. Lower Sacramento Road.

Upon arrival, officers observed two vehicles racing south on Lower Sacramento Road near Century Boulevard, police said.

Officers initiated a traffic stop, and one of the vehicles yielded while the other continued traveling south, police said.

Stockton Police Department officers were able to stop the vehicle in their city with the help of the California Highway Patrol, police said.

A 23-year-old Lathrop man and an 18-year-old Stockton man were arrested and cited on suspicion of reckless driving, and both their vehicles were impounded, police said.

One of the drivers was also cited for having a modified exhaust. The names of both drivers were withheld.

On Sept. 17 at about 11:02 p.m., officers responded to the report of a disturbance involving a large group of people on the 00 block of South Garfield Street.

Multiple people fled the area as officers arrived on scene, one of whom was seen discarding a firearm as he fled, police said.

Officers detained and arrested 19-year-old Lodi resident Antonio Hernandez on suspicion of resisting arrest and several weapons violations.

The weapon, an unserialized polymer 80 handgun, was recovered, police said.