Lodi, San Joaquin County strike deal on transporting prisoners

Jul. 25—The Lodi Police Department has entered into an agreement with the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office to transport arrestees from the city jail to other facilities for the next few years while the Lodi Courthosue is closed.

The Lodi City Council last week unanimously approved a Memorandum of Understanding with the Sheriff's Office that establishes facility sharing and mutual responsibilities for the next five years.

The city will pay the Sheriff's Office no more than $180,000 to transfer arrestees from the city jail to other facilities, including the Stockton Courthouse or the San Joaquin County Jail in French Camp.

The MOU was scheduled for routine approval on the council's consent calendar, but Vice Mayor Lisa Craig asked Chief Sierra Brucia to explain the need for the agreement.

Brucia said the county is currently experiencing a lack of judges, and the court system's presiding judge reassigned judges from the Lodi courthouse to Stockton to oversee all judicial hearings.

Typically, when Lodi officers would book an individual into the city's jail, they would appear for arraignment the following day. Once remanded into county custody, the arrestee would then be transferred to county jail.

"With (the Lodi) courts being closed, there's a need for us to take all of our prisoners down to county jail," Brucia said. "We can't do it quickly and efficiently, and with all the equipment the Sheriff's Office already has, they are already operating in that function. They have the trained staff, they have the vans, they have all the equipment, and they can provide this service to us for much cheaper."

Brucia estimated the cost of having Sheriff's Office deputies transfer prisoners at about $24 an hour, compared to his department's overtime costs and possibly purchasing new equipment needed.

Lodi police and the Sheriff's Office have operated under various agreements and MOUs since 2004 to provide court security and prisoner transfers.

The facilities at the Lodi City Jail and Lodi Courthouse have been used to load and unload inmates, processing and holding, hearings and other proceedings, staff said.

According to the new MOU, the Sheriff's Office will provide required transportation between the county jail, Stockton Courthouse, or any other necessary facility for as many as three days a week as needed for a cost of $224.70 per day.

The Lodi Police Department will be required to provide details of prisoners, ensure all appropriate arrests, property, and medical forms are complete, ensure arrestees receive medical clearance, and fingerprints and photographs of the arrestees prior to transportation.

Court administrators closed the Lodi courthouse on April 18, 2022, and Brucia said it could be reopened within a year, if the governor begins appointing more judges.

"I hear this question all the time," Craig said. "Why did the courts close, and (then I'm) explaining the issue with judges, and the additional concern I had with overtime for our police. I'm glad to hear we found a more cost effective way of doing this."