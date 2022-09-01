Lodi school superintendent arrested and accused of punching woman in Seaside Heights

Lodi's school superintendent was arrested and charged with simple assault after allegedly punching a woman described as an "intimate partner" in Seaside Heights on Sunday, police said in an affidavit of probable cause.

The affidavit obtained by The Record and NorthJersey.com said Douglas Petty, who was hired by Lodi in 2019, was charged with assault by "purposely, knowingly or recklessly causing bodily injury ... by striking the victim with a closed fist in the head."

The affidavit also said the incident involved "domestic violence" and that there were indicators of substance abuse, though it did not specify. The victim's name was redacted.

Petty had been the principal of the Elliott Street School in Newark before moving to Lodi.

NJ schools:'Where the heck is everybody?': NJ college enrollment is declining. We asked experts why

Petty was arrested and taken without incident to the Seaside Heights Police Department, where he was processed. He was later released and appeared at Wednesday night's school board meeting. The arrest was not discussed at the meeting.

The superintendent's office referred to Petty's attorney, Raymond Raya, for comment. Raya could not immediately be reached. School board president Nancy Cardone could not immediately be reached for comment. Initial attempts to reach other board members were unsuccessful, with two declining to comment.

Petty was released from custody Monday with a Seaside Heights court appearance scheduled for Sept. 13, according to a state courts spokesperson.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Lodi NJ superintendent charged with assault in Seaside Heights