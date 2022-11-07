Update: Lodi teen missing since Wednesday found safe

A Lodi teenager was found safe after she went missing on Wednesday, the borough police department tweeted.

Iris Nielda Rivera, 15, was located and returned home safely at 1:30 p.m. Monday. Her mother, Joanne Barkley, also confirmed that Rivera had been found.

Before she was found, the community had been actively been searching for her, her parents said, with search parties including the borough fire department looking for her day and night.

"We've gone through hell and back to try and find her," her father Michael Barkley said.

Rivera loves playing basketball, and is passionate about sneakers and fashion, her parents said. Rivera has two older brothers, who had been aiding the search efforts, and a younger sister.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Lodi NJ police say missing teenager found safe