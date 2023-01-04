Lodi teens arrested for attempted murder

Jan. 4—Two teenagers are in custody this week after allegedly shooting a man last week.

Lodi Police Department said that officers responded to a shooting in the area of Cherokee Lane and Elm Street on Dec. 26 at 4:55 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers determined the crime scene was a business on the 100 block of North Cherokee Lane. While conducting an investigation, officers were informed that a 33-year-old man was dropped off at Adventist Health Lodi Memorial, suffering a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the lower body

Officers contacted the victim at the hospital, police said, but he was uncooperative.

Lodi detectives took over the investigation and were able to identify two people involved with the shooting, police said.

On Dec. 27, detectives and the department's SWAT team served search warrants at two residences on the 400 block of East Oak Street and arrested a 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy, police said.

Both were booked into the San Joaquin County Juvenile Hall on suspicion of attempted homicide and assault with a deadly weapon.

Police said the motive appears to be gang related and an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lodi Police Department at 209-333-6727 or Detective Elias at 209-269-4839. You can also contact the Lodi Area Crimestoppers at 209-369-2746 or visit www.369crime.com to remain anonymous. Reference case 22-8444 when calling.