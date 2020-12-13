Loeffler campaign condemns photo with white supremacist

Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler speaks during a campaign rally to gain North Georgia voters' support ahead of the January 5th runoff election for Senator at the Springhill Suites on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 in Ringgold, Georgia. (Troy Stolt/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP)
Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler speaks during a campaign rally to gain North Georgia voters' support ahead of the January 5th runoff election for Senator at the Springhill Suites on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 in Ringgold, Georgia. (Troy Stolt/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP)

ATLANTA (AP) — The campaign of Georgia Republican U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler is condemning a photo circulating on social media of her posing with a longtime white supremacist at a recent campaign event, with less than a month to go until the runoff elections that will determine the balance of the U.S. Senate.

Loeffler did not know who Chester Doles was when she took a picture with him, her campaign spokesman Stephen Lawson said in a statement to The Associated Press on Sunday. The picture was taken Friday at a campaign event in Dawsonville, Georgia.

“Kelly had no idea who that was, and if she had she would have kicked him out immediately because we condemn in the most vociferous terms everything that he stands for,” Lawson said.

Doles is a longtime white supremacist who spent decades in the Ku Klux Klan and the neo-Nazi National Alliance. According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Doles was sentenced to prison for the 1993 beating of a Black man in Maryland and again on weapons violations in Georgia.

Doles is also associated with the Hammerskins, a racist skinhead gang, with whom he marched in the 2017 United the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

In response to a message from AP, Doles said Sunday he had “publicly renounced racism on several occasions in the past couple of years.” Doles added that he attended a “redemption service,” standing “in front of an all-Black congregation and told my story and renounced all racism and asked for God’s forgiveness.”

Doles posted the picture of him and Loeffler to his account on VK, a Russian social networking site where he has posted pictures of himself posing with other Georgia politicians, including Republican Congresswoman-elect Marjorie Taylor Greene, the paper reported.

Doles has attempted to insinuate himself into Republican politics over the past year, claiming to have renounced his past while maintaining ties with longtime friends in the white supremacist movement.

In 2019, Doles started a new organization called American Patriots USA, a group supportive of President Donald Trump but deeply tied to the far-right militia movement. Doles endorsed several longshot political candidates in the 2020 election, but also attempted to tie himself to Greene, who had Doles removed from an event in September in Ringgold.

Both major parties and activist groups are plowing tens of millions of dollars into Georgia ahead of Jan. 5, when David Perdue and Loeffler bid to hold off Democrats Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock, respectively.

Republicans need one victory to maintain their Senate majority. Democrats need a Georgia sweep to force a 50-50 Senate and position Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as the tiebreaking vote.

A flurry of top-flight surrogates has underscored the stakes of the race. President Barack Obama headlined a recent virtual rally for Democrats. President-elect Joe Biden plans to visit Atlanta this week to campaign for Ossoff and Warnock. Vice President Mike Pence was in the state last week and plans to return Thursday.

Latest Stories

  • Republican congressman rips Texas GOP for suggesting secession and says 'my guy Abraham Lincoln and the Union soldiers already told you no'

    Kinzinger said the Texas GOP chairman should be fired for suggesting some states should "form a Union of states that will abide by the constitution."

  • Zodiac serial killer's code cracked after 51 years

    A team of codebreakers has deciphered an encrypted 340 character message sent 51-years ago by the so-called Zodiac killer, who was responsible for at least five murders in northern California. The identity of the killer is still unknown and for decades experts have been baffled by the message he sent to the San Francisco Chronicle during his killing spree. The message, one of several sent to newspapers during the killing spree, said: "I hope you are having lots of fun in trying to catch me. I am not afraid of the gas chamber because it will send me to paradice (sic) all the sooner because I now have enough slaves to work for me where everyone else has nothing when they reach paradice so they are afraid of death. "I am not afraid because I know that my new life will be an easy one in paradice death." He was dubbed the Zodiac killer because of the bizarre array of symbols and capital letters he used in the messages he used to taunt the authorities. Australian software engineer Sam Blake, American cryptographer David Oranchak and Belgian software expert Jarl Van finally unravelled the cypher, the FBI said. Cracking the code relied on a combination of computer technology and human ingenuity to make sense of the jumble of symbols. The team sifted through 650,000 variations until some words appeared. "We got really lucky and found one that had part of the answer, but it wasn't obvious," Mr Oranchak said.

  • U.S. expects to have immunized 100 million against COVID-19 by end of March -Slaoui

    The United States expects to have immunized 100 million people with the coronavirus vaccine by the end of March, the chief adviser for the U.S. COVID-19 vaccine program said on Sunday. The first vaccine was authorized for emergency use by U.S. regulators on Friday night and began shipping on Sunday. "We would have immunized 100 million people by the first quarter of 2021," U.S. Operation Warp Speed chief adviser Dr. Moncef Slaoui said in an interview with Fox News Sunday.

  • Manhunt continues for Tennessee inmates who escaped prison, kidnapped man

    Robert Brown and Christopher Osteen should both be considered armed and dangerous, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said.

  • Multiple People Stabbed, 23 Arrested During Election Protest in Washington, D.C.

    Multiple people were stabbed in downtown Washington, D.C. Saturday night during a pro-Trump protest challenging the results of last month's presidential election.Police officers in riot gear worked to keep opposing groups of protesters apart during the "Stop the Steal" protests, which remained largely peaceful during the day, but as darkness fell, the demonstrations turned violent.At Harry’s Bar several blocks east of the White House, clashes broke out between a group of Proud Boys, a fringe men's group that frequently instigates confrontations with left-wing protesters. Four people were stabbed during the brouhaha, although it was not immediately clear with which group the perpetrators and victims were respectively affiliated.The four stabbing victims were transported to the hospital and were in critical condition, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser's office said.Eight people were reportedly hospitalized after the clashes, including the four stabbing victims, two police officers who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and two more people who had minor injuries.Meanwhile, at least 23 individuals were arrested, including six people for assaulting police officers and one person for possession of a prohibited weapon, a Taser. Others were arrested for assault and rioting.Demonstrators congregated outside the Supreme Court and at Freedom Plaza to listen to speakers who proclaimed that Trump won the 2020 election, including former national security adviser Michael Flynn.The Electoral College is set to vote for president Monday, making former vice president Joe Biden's victory official.Since the election, Trump has insisted that he won a second term and has refused to concede the race, claiming that widespread voter fraud tipped the election in Biden's favor. His legal team has mounted unsuccessful challenges in several battleground states and has struggled to provide evidence of fraud on a scale massive enough to alter the election outcome.

  • Police considering 'voluntary disappearance' in case of missing hiker Esther Dingley

    Authorities searching for a British woman who went missing while hiking in the Pyrenees are reportedly considering the possibility she has deliberately disappeared because her nomadic lifestyle was about to end. Esther Dingley and Dan Colegate had been travelling throughout Europe since 2014 and she was expected to return from a solo trek on December 2. The 37-year-old set out to hike from the Port de la Glere to the Port de Venasque, a trek which follows the border between France and Spain, according to local police. Captain Jean-Marc Bordinaro of France's Gendarmerie de Saint-Gaudens told The Times: "Esther Dingley wanted to continue with her current way of life, journeys in a camper van and sporting activities including hiking, whilst Daniel Colegate seems a little tired of this nomadic life." He added: "Did Esther Dingley want to go off on her own to live her life and organise her own disappearance? There is nothing enabling us to eliminate this working theory." A spokesman for missing persons charity LBT Global, which is assisting Mr Colegate, told The Times "there is absolutely no suggestion that (Ms Dingley) was seeking 'another life"'. Mr Colegate said in a Facebook post on December 1 that the "prevailing opinion" of authorities was Ms Dingley was not in the mountains following extensive searches. She is now listed as a national missing person in Spain and her case has been passed to "a specialised judicial unit in France", Mr Colegate added. "As things stand tonight, Esther is now listed as a national missing persons case in Spain and the case has been passed to a specialised judicial unit in France. "This means they will be looking at other options beyond a mountain accident." Mr Colegate said he was "very grateful" for the extensive efforts of rescue teams in Spain and France, which had utilised helicopters, dogs and a drone. "While this is a terrifying development in many ways, I'm trying to focus on the fact that it leaves the door open that Esther might still come home," he said in the post. "She was so utterly happy and joyful when we last spoke, I'd do anything to see her face and hold her right now." The couple, from Durham, started to travel after Mr Colegate had a serious health scare, and had been documenting their campervan adventures online. A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesman has previously said its staff were "supporting the family of a British woman reported missing in the Pyrenees and are in contact with the French and Spanish authorities".

  • Iran mostly contains fire after southwest oil pipeline spill

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Firefighters have contained most of a blaze that broke out after a pipeline carrying crude oil to Iran's second-largest refinery ruptured on Sunday because of a landslide, the head of the state company in charge of oil pipelines said. "Most of the fire ... has been contained and operations teams are repairing the damaged section of the pipeline," Qasem Arab Yarmohammadi told the Oil Ministry's news agency, SHANA. "Landslides have a long history in this area," said Arab Yarmohammadi, chief executive of the Iranian Oil Pipeline and Telecommunications Company.

  • Three arrested after 21 migrants found in Spanish sweat shop

    Migrant workers were hidden behind large bundles of clothes at the factory in Murcia, southeastern Spain, which sold clothes to African countries, police video footage showed. A father and his two sons, who were not named, have been arrested. The monthly minimum wage in Spain is 1,050 euros. "The three detainees exploited the vulnerability of the migrants to submit them to tough labor conditions, among them wages of two euros per hour and a total absence of security or hygienic conditions," police said in a statement. The three suspects will appear in court on Saturday.

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calls Joe Biden's agenda 'a little hazy' and criticizes his Cabinet picks as lacking an 'overall vision'

    Joe Biden has promised to build the "most diverse cabinet based on race, color, based on gender that's ever existed in the United States of America."

  • Trump, Pence, Congress and Supreme Court will be offered COVID-19 vaccine in coming days, officials say

    The shots will be offered to top personnel across the federal government, including the White House, Congress, and the Supreme Court, officials said.

  • First woman detained under India's controversial Love Jihad laws 'forced into miscarriage'

    The first woman detained under India's controversial new 'Love Jihad' laws has miscarried in custody, her family have told The Sunday Telegraph. Yesterday a distraught Muskan Jahan, 22, called her mother-in-law, from a government shelter where she is being held in the city of Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh, saying she had bled profusely and then lost her baby. Mrs Jahan believes her three-month-pregnant daughter-in-law was given an injection to abort the baby by staff because she converted from Hinduism to Islam and married a Muslim man. “The tyrannical world has said goodbye to this child before he was able to see the world,” said Mrs Jahan. Muskan's husband Rashid, 27, is being held in an unknown prison in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly coercing Muskan into converting from Hinduism to Islam by marrying her. Uttar Pradesh passed legislation last month designed to prevent marriages arranged to convert Hindu women into Muslims, a practice known as 'Love Jihad'. But critics say the law is a poorly disguised attempt by the Hindu nationalist ruling party of prime minister Narendra Modi to break up interfaith unions.

  • Navy ends search for sailor who fell overboard from ship

    The U.S. Navy announced Saturday that it has called off search and rescue efforts for a 20-year-old sailor who reportedly fell overboard earlier this week from the USS Theodore Roosevelt. The family has identified the missing sailor as Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Apprentice Ethan Goolsby of San Antonio, Texas, Scripps affiliate KSAT reported. “The loss of our Sailor is felt deeply by all on board,” said Capt. Eric Anduze, commanding officer of Theodore Roosevelt.

  • Hunter Biden told to disclose information related to Ukrainian energy company Burisma as part of his tax investigation

    Hunter Biden, the President-elect's son, has been asked to disclose information related to Burisma as part of a tax investigation.

  • Pakistan's opposition to lead march to capital in bid to oust PM Khan

    The leaders of an anti-government alliance urged tens of thousands of supporters at a rally on Sunday to join a march to the Pakistani capital next months to demand the ouster of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who they say was installed by the military in a rigged 2018 election. An alliance of 11 major opposition parties - Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) - has been holding mammoth rallies in since its inception in September to seek Khan's ouster and press the military to stop interfering in politics. Khan, who says the protest campaign is aimed at blackmailing him into dropping corruption cases against its leaders, has criticised the rallies amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

  • China's tiny Jewish community in fear as Beijing erases its history

    For this year’s Hanukkah, Amir is lighting menorah candles and reciting blessings to celebrate the holiday’s eight nights, as many Jews are around the world. But he does so in secret, worried that Chinese officials will come around – as they often do on religious occasions – to enforce a ban against Judaism, pressuring him to renounce his faith. Sometimes, he’s even called in for interrogations. “Every time we celebrate, we are scared,” said Amir, not his real name as he asked not to be identified over worries of retaliation. "Whatever we do, we’re always very careful to make sure the authorities don’t find out.” Since 2015, Chinese leader Xi Jinping has waged a harsh campaign against foreign influence and unapproved religion, part of a push to ‘Sinicise’ faith – ripping down church crosses and mosque onion domes, and detaining more than a million Muslims in the western Xinjiang region.

  • A man was physically assaulted while supporting Democratic candidates at rally in Georgia, police say

    The attacker punched the rally-goer before ripping up his campaign sign for Georgia Democratic Senate candidates, local news reported.

  • Statement: Atlanta mayor turned down Biden's Cabinet offer

    Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms turned down an opportunity to serve in President-elect Joe Biden's Cabinet, a spokesperson for the mayor said Saturday. Bottoms, one of the state's most influential Democrats, had previously been under consideration to become Biden’s vice presidential nominee. “Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms was honored to have been offered a role in the Cabinet, which she respectfully declined,” a Bottoms spokesperson said in a statement.

  • More Inside AD100 Designer Pierre Yovanovitch’s History-Rich Parisian Apartment

    In the hands of Pierre Yovanovitch, the Paris apartment that iconic designer Jean-Michel Frank once called home gets a spectacular new lease on lifeOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Operation Warp Speed's top scientist says Moderna vaccine will 'likely' be approved by end of week

    Moncef Slaoui, the head scientist of Operation Warp Speed, said the US will likely not see a shortage of supply in vaccine next spring.

  • Hoyer suggests U.S. Democrats might do without state, local aid for COVID-19 relief

    The U.S. House of Representatives' No. 2 Democrat, Steny Hoyer, suggested on Sunday his party might be willing to accept a coronavirus relief deal without the state and local aid that Democrats have been insisting should be part of it. Leading lawmakers would like to attach the COVID-19 aid package to a massive bill funding the government that needs to be done by Friday. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, suggested last week scrapping aid to state and local governments - a Democratic priority that many Republicans oppose - as well as liability protections for business - a Republican priority opposed by many Democrats - in order to break the stalemate.