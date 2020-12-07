Loeffler Casts ‘Radical’ Warnock as Threat to the American Dream in Senate Runoff Debate

Georgia Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler hammered her Democratic opponent Raphael Warnock in their debate Sunday as a radical liberal and a socialist who’s out of step with the state’s values.

If Warnock is elected and if Democrats take charge of the Senate, she warned that they will raise taxes, defund police departments across the country, implement the Green New Deal and keep the country locked down during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I have been blessed to live the American Dream,” said Loeffler, a conservative businesswoman. “That’s what I’m fighting for.”

Warnock, the senior pastor at the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, cast himself as a champion of ordinary citizens. He said he is fighting for affordable housing, health care and voting rights.

“I am fighting to make sure that kids like me, whether they are growing up in public housing down in Savannah, Georgia, or rural disaffected communities in North Georgia, that they have access to the American dream that I believe so much in,” Warnock said. “And I’m concerned that Washington is not focused on ordinary people.”

The race between Loeffler and Warnock is one of two Georgia runoffs that will determine control of the Senate for at least the next two years.

More from National Review