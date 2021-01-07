Loeffler concedes to Warnock in Georgia Senate race: 'We came up slightly short'

ATLANTA — On Thursday, Georgia Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler conceded to the Rev. Raphael Warnock in a video statement posted to Twitter.

“I want to thank every Georgian and every single American who believed in me and our campaign,” Loeffler said. “We accomplished so much in a short time — from delivering relief to hardworking Georgians during this pandemic, to funding our rural hospitals and health care, advocating for our farmers, our veterans, for school choice, and families. For standing up for conservative, American values.”

She continued, “Unfortunately, we came up slightly short in the runoff election — and earlier today I called Reverend Warnock to congratulate him and to wish him well in serving this great state.”

Serving our great state has been the honor of my lifetime.



With 98 percent of the votes recorded, Loeffler trailed Warnock by nearly 100,000 votes. The Associated Press called the race for Warnock on Wednesday. In the other Senate runoff in the state, Democrat Jon Ossoff was declared the winner over Sen. David Perdue, giving Democrats a 50-50 tie in the Senate and control of the chamber thanks to the election of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Throughout the Senate campaign, Loeffler resorted to personal attacks on Warnock, calling him a “radical” pastor and attacking his family.

In a Thursday interview with Yahoo News, Warnock called Loeffler’s campaign tactics the “politics of distraction.”

“I was very clear from day one,” Warnock said. “She could call me whatever she wants and we weren’t surprised by this.

Raphael Warnock at a labor union campaign rally. (Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire)

“It is the politics of distraction and division, but we stayed on message,” he continued. “We centered the people of Georgia and their concerns and their families and their health care and their right to a livable wage. And they heard us loud and clear.”

On Wednesday, after a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol, Loeffler backed away from a promise to contest the certification of Biden as president. She will remain in office until Jan. 22 at the latest.

Cover thumbnail photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

