Loeffler and Perdue dubbed ‘Bonnie and Clyde of corruption’ as key Georgia campaign gets testy
Democrats have branded Republican incumbents David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler as the "Bonnie and Clyde of corruption" as the race for Georgia's key Senate run-off elections got testy.
Ayanna Pressley, representative for Massachusetts's 7th congressional district, made the comparison in an interview with MSNBC’s The Reid Out on Friday night.
"All eyes are on Georgia. [Senate Majority Leader] Mitch McConnell, Loeffler, Perdue — they are the Bonnie and Clyde of corruption," she told the network.
Bonnie Elizabeth Parker and Clyde Chestnut Barrow were an American couple who travelled across central the central US during the Great Depression robbing banks and stores.
Mr Perdue and Ms Loeffler, meanwhile, have both been accused of shady financial dealings, allegations which they deny.
During Friday night's interview, Ms Pressley also called on Democrats to get out and vote in Georgia's elections, which will decide who controls the Senate in the next Congress.
She said: "Georgia, do your thing. I know we're asking a lot of Georgia. But do your thing, Georgia.
"We need to regain control of the Senate. Georgia, do what you do."
Ms Pressley's Bonnie and Clyde comments have been echoed by Jon Ossoff, who is challenging Mr Perdue for the Georgia seat.
"We're running against the Bonnie and Clyde of corruption in politics," he recently told a rally in Savannah.
"Savannah, how did we end up with David and Kelly?" he added. "Two United States senators more concerned with lining their own pockets in office than protecting the health and financial wellbeing of we the people who pay their salaries," he added.
Republicans currently hold a 50-48 majority in the Senate. But if Mr Osoff and reverend Raphael Warnock, who is challenging Ms Loeffler for Georgia's other seat win, then vice president-elect, Kamala Harris, would cast deciding vote.
A Democrat-controlled Senate, along with a majority in the House, would make it easier for Joe Biden, president-elect, to get his legislative agenda through.
