Loews Hotels to build a third hotel in Arlington, with 500 rooms & a huge parking garage

Loews Hotels is moving forward with a third hotel in Arlington’s entertainment district.

The Arlington City Council this week approved the luxury hotel company’s plans to build a $410 million, 500-room hotel north of Choctaw Stadium. The property will include 25,000 square feet of event space and a 735-space parking garage to be owned by the city.

The new Loews hotel will replace an existing Sheraton hotel near ESports Stadium Arlington that will be demolished by September 2026. The hotel’s parking garage will connect to the stadium and also serve as parking for the Arlington Museum of Art and future National Medal of Honor Museum.

“Project C” on this map shows where Loews Hotels will demolish a Sheraton and build a new 500-room hotel with additional convention space.

This 2015 photo shows the Arlington Sheraton as seen from Globe Life Field.

Hotel construction should conclude within three years of starting. In exchange, Loews will receive $40 million in incentives.

Contributions to build the parking garage include $20 million from the city, paid over eight years, and $15 million from its Arlington Economic Development Corp., paid over seven years. The Arlington Economic Development Corp. will also spend $5 million to help with “necessary site improvements.”

Loews has been a key player in the transformation of Arlington’s entertainment district since opening the 300-room Live! by Loews hotel in 2019.

Texas Live! and Live! by Loews sit in the center of the entertainment district in Arlington, surrounded by Globe Life Field and At&T Stadium. The second phase of development in the district includes the Loews Arlington Hotel and Convention Center, One Ranger Way Apartments and the National Medal of Honor Museum.

The company also has a $550 million hotel and convention center nearing completion across the street. Reservations in the Loews Arlington Hotel are available starting Feb. 13.

Construction continues on the Loews Arlington Hotel and Convention Center in the city’s entertainment district on Monday, February 13, 2023.

Loews confirmed a third hotel in Arlington and the purchase of the Sheraton site earlier this year in a statement issued to the Star-Telegram on Wednesday.

“Plans and programming have not been finalized at this time,” the statement said. “As a company our current focus is on the 888-room Loews Arlington Hotel and Convention Center, which will open in February 2024. This hotel represents one of the most significant development projects Loews has completed to date, and will be a game-changer for the North Texas Travel and Tourism industry. We remain unwaveringly enthusiastic about the future of Arlington.”

The new hotel will have “Arlington” in its name and participate in bids for “Major Special Events,” including the NFL Super Bowl, national political conventions, NBA All-Star Game, American Country Music Award Show and NCAA Final Four Tournament.

Under the agreement, the company cannot open any Loews-branded hotels with 500 or more rooms elsewhere in Tarrant, Dallas, Denton or Collin counties. Minority- and women-owned businesses must comprise 30% of hires for the hotel’s development, procurement and construction.

With the new Loews Arlington opening in early 2024, the company will operate 16 hotels in 14 cities, as well as several resorts mostly in Florida.