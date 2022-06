Associated Press

Fetterman offers Democrats their clearest path to picking up a U.S. Senate seat, which could go a long way in helping the party keep control of the chamber. Shapiro, meanwhile, poses even larger existential questions as he faces a Republican rival for governor who has embraced conspiracies about the last presidential election and would have significant influence over running the next one in the premier battleground state. “The stakes have never been higher, the contrast has never been clearer,” Shapiro told state Democratic Party committee members at their Saturday meeting in Gettysburg.