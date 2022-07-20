Log theft sends Beemer to prison

The week before 38-year-old Robert Beemer was off parole, Branch County Circuit Court Judge Bill O'Grady sent him back to prison. He will serve 23 months to five years in prison consecutive to his parole.

Beemer pleaded guilty to malicious destruction of trees and attempted larceny after he removed a walnut from a property on Walnut and Gower roads in March.

With 21 prior criminal charges on his record, public defender Chris Vreeland said, "When he is not using meth, he tends to be fairly law-abiding."

The tree fell during a winter storm. Beemer asked the landowner if he could take the tree. She had a security video telling Beemer she was saving it for the lessee of her property.

Beemer said he wanted it for firewood, but sold off the large log for $800, according to police reports. The prosecutor's office said the large log was valued at between $2,500 and $3,000. Beemer cut it short, diminishing the log's value for lumber.

As part of the plea bargain, the prosecutor dropped a charge of obstructing Coldwater Police. Police said he evaded them.

Beemer pulled in behind the Admiral Gas station on West Chicago on April 1 when an officer tried to stop him for a traffic violation. He was identified on the store video.

In January 2020, Beemer was sentenced to 23 months to five years for driving away with a vehicle. His sentence was to end on July 24 after his parole.

