Log truck driver charged with drug possession

Jul. 14—SALTILLO — A truck driver who fled the scene of a Baldwyn wreck has been charged with felony drug possession.

Saltillo police were notified Tuesday July 12 that a log truck had been involved in an accident inside the Baldwyn city limits. The truck driver fled the scene, heading south on Highway 45.

A short time later, Saltillo officers spotted the log truck and conducted a traffic stop. During the stop, a search of the cab of the truck uncovered a felony amount of methamphetamine.

Steven Brasher, 34, of Fellowship Road, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident and booked into the Lee County Adult Jail.

Following his initial court appearance, Brasher was released on a $10,000 bond.

william.moore@djournal.com