Logan County man sentenced to life in jail for sexually assaulting a child

A Logan County man has been sentenced to life in prison for sexually assaulting a child under the age of 10 years old.

Jacob C. Ferguson, 31, was previously convicted of 10 counts of rape with child victim specifications by a Logan County Jury on May 5, according to the Logan County Prosecutor’s Office.

He was sentenced Tuesday at the Logan County Common Pleas Court.

The offenses happened for almost a year before the victim reported the crimes in March 2022.

When confronted by Logan County Sheriff’s deputies, Ferguson confessed to sexually assaulting the child, the prosecutor’s office said.

He initially entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity but was found competent to stand trial.

Ferguson must serve a mandatory 30-year sentence before being eligible for parole.