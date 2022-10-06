Logan County Unified Drug Task Force arrests 1 man on drug charges

One person is custody after the Logan County Unified Drug Task Force conducted a narcotic enforcement operation during a traffic stop over the weekend, according to a news release.

>>RELATED: Montgomery County R.A.N.G.E. Task force arrests 4 on federal drug charges

It was conducted Saturday on US 33 near Township Road 270 in the Indian Lake Region.

Canine Thor was deployed and alerted to the presence of narcotics inside the vehicle, the release said.

Task Force Officer’s conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle and found a large amount of methamphetamine and cocaine inside a Taco Bell bag.

Ronald Stayman, 59, was the driver and arrested, according to the release.

He was transported to the Logan County Jail and charged with possession and trafficking methamphetamine and cocaine.