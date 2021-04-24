Logan man allegedly injures jail staff

Apr. 23—A Logansport man carried his fight from a local bar to the jail.

And it was his alleged actions at the Cass County Jail that landed him with three felony charges instead of only lower-level misdemeanors.

Just shortly after midnight Thursday, a bartender at Polsinelli's Bar & Grill at 1139 Erie Ave. called law enforcement for help after an alleged fight broke out. Upon arrival, officers attempted to calm down Adam Gourley, 33, who claimed he had not done anything wrong, according to Lt. Brad Miller of the Logansport Police Department.

However, officers detained Gourley to gather further information. During this time, he tried to pull away from officers. "He exhibited signs of intoxication and he was physically trying to remove himself away from officers. He was yelling obscenities and he refused to get in the back of a squad car," said Miller.

Officers were eventually able to safely transport Gourley to the jail, where he allegedly became more aggressive.

Miller reported that Gourley engaged in an altercation with a female jail staff member, trying to take control of her taser. Gourley "grabbed ahold of it and attempted to take it from her, but he never got possession of it."

During this process, he struck another officer in the face just above the eye, said Miller, adding that all officers are okay and did not suffer any serious injuries.

But Gourley's actions resulted in three additional charges stemming from the jail scuffle.

Therefore, he has been charged with the following crimes: A Level 5 felony of disarming a law enforcement officer, and two counts of a Level 6 felony of battery against a public safety official; as well as misdemeanor charges of resisting law enforcement, intimidation, disorderly conduct, and public intoxication.

His bond was set at $2,000 cash or $10,000 surety.

Gourley's pretrial conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. May 18. His final pretrial conference is set for 9 a.m. June 21 with a jury trial slated for 8:30 a.m. July 14.

