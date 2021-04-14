Logan man arrested for domestic battery

James D. Wolf Jr., Pharos-Tribune, Logansport, Ind.
·1 min read

Apr. 13—Police arrested a Logansport man on Monday for allegedly strangling a 48-year-old man.

Corbin Christopher Jones, 28, of High Street in Logansport is charged with Level 6 felony strangulation and Class A misdemeanor domestic battery.

He faces a sentence from six months up to two-and-a-half years on the felony and has an initial hearing Wednesday at 8 a.m. in Cass County Superior Court 2.

The incident happened about 9:25 p.m.

The person who called the police was waiting on the sidewalk outside the home when police arrived and said Jones had been drinking and started punching him after an argument, according to court records.

The man told police that as he turned to leave the residence, Jones got him in a chokehold from behind.

He was able to get released just before he blacked out, the man told police.

Police arrested Jones without incident.

Reach James D. Wolf Jr. at james.wolf@pharostribune.com or 574-732-5117

Twitter @JamesDWolfJr

Recommended Stories

  • No evidence to suggest shooting inside Asian grocery racially motivated, CMPD says

    One person suffered life-threatening injuries, and a suspect is in custody.

  • Report: Gaetz associate has been cooperating with DOJ since last year

    Joel Greenberg, the former tax collector for Seminole County, Florida, has been providing information about the conduct of Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) to federal investigators since last year, two people with knowledge of the matter told The New York Times on Tuesday. In late March, the Times reported that Gaetz, 38, was the subject of a Department of Justice probe into whether he had sex with a 17-year-old girl and paid for her to travel out of state with him. The Times says the inquiry stemmed from an investigation into Greenberg, who has been charged with sex trafficking of a minor, stalking, and bribery. People familiar with the matter told the Times that once Greenberg realized how much evidence the government had on him, he determined that in order to get leniency, he would need to start cooperating, and shared with investigators that he and Gaetz gave cash and gifts to women in exchange for sex. During a hearing last week, Greenberg's lawyer and a federal prosecutor told the judge it's likely Greenberg will plead guilty sometime in the next few weeks. Following the hearing, Greenberg's attorney, Fritz Scheller, said, "I'm sure Matt Gaetz is not feeling very comfortable today." Gaetz spokesman Harlan Hill told the Times Gaetz "has never paid for sex" and proposed that Greenberg is "trying to ensnare innocent people in his troubles." More stories from theweek.comTrump finally jumps the sharkAmerica's foreign policy time bombs7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisy

  • White nationalist website calls Tucker Carlson’s ‘replacement’ rant ‘one of the best things Fox News has ever aired’

    The Fox News host has won the praise of an officially designated hate group after appearing to endorse the racist ‘replacement’ theory

  • Daunte Wright news: Kim Potter flees home as unrest expected ahead of charging decision Wednesday

    Updates from Minnesota following protests overnight

  • China push for global power tops U.S. security threats: intelligence report

    China's push for global power is the leading threat to U.S. national security, while Russia's efforts to undermine American influence and assert itself as a major actor also pose a challenge, said a U.S. intelligence report released on Tuesday. While China and Russia are presented as the leading challenges, Iran and North Korea will also test U.S. national security, the report said.

  • Lightning and Maple Leafs among NHL trade deadline winners

    The defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning went into the NHL trade deadline without much money to make a move. As the league's best teams often do, the cash-strapped Lightning found a way to improve their chances of winning with a shrewd deal. The Buffalo Sabres, meanwhile, had one of the most coveted players on the market and a chance to boost their rebuilding project with a trade.

  • Costco has COVID vaccines — but only one South Florida store has appointments available

    Costco announced Monday that it has “a limited number” of COVID-19 vaccines and, in South Florida, that’s apparently very limited.

  • Everything we know about six cases that paused the Johnson & Johnson rollout

    Decision comes ‘out of an abundance of caution’, the Food and Drug Administration says

  • Court to rule on whether golf course can be booted off America’s Stonehenge

    Octagon Earthworks created to track lunar cycle by Native Americans 2,000 years ago

  • Daunte Wright: Obamas say police killing reveals ‘how badly we need to reimagine policing and public safety’

    Following ‘another senseless tragedy’, former first family stresses urgency for ‘nationwide changes that are long overdue’ to address racial inequities

  • Ted Cruz gets more than $5m in donations despite Cancun scandal

    Senator from Texas hauled in more than $5.3 million in 2021 first quarter

  • A top Biden advisor says the White House doesn't need GOP support in Congress for infrastructure package to be bipartisan

    Parts of the infrastructure plan are drawing support from Republicans - Republican voters, that is. The White House insists this is bipartisanship.

  • Kansas, Missouri suspend Johnson & Johnson vaccine, following lead of federal agencies

    “We’re putting a pause until which time the federal agencies … look hard at the numbers,” a top Kansas health official said

  • Biden administration revives Obama-era housing discrimination policies cut by Trump

    Former president ‘set us back years in the push for fair housing and inclusive communities’ as White House urged to address systemic racism with sweeping infrastructure package

  • Government defeated by Lords over bid for prosecution limit on soldiers for war crimes

    The Government has been defeated in the House of Lords over a bid for a prosecution limit on soldiers for war crimes. The Overseas Operations (Service Personnel and Veterans) Bill, which has already cleared the Commons, seeks to limit false and historical allegations arising from deployments by introducing a statutory presumption against prosecution, which would make it exceptional for personnel to be prosecuted five years or more after an incident. However the Lords backed by 333 votes to 228, moved to ensure the most serious of offences are not covered by legislation aimed at protecting service personnel from vexatious battlefield claims. The Government also sustained further defeats to the Bill, with peers backing changes aimed at preventing personnel facing delayed and repeated investigations into allegations arising from foreign deployments at 308 votes to 249, and removing a planned six-year time limit on troops bringing civil claims against the Ministry of Defence at 300 votes to 225. The Bill has faced criticism for not excluding war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide and torture from its scope, as it did for rape and sexual violence. Critics argued this risked damaging the UK's international reputation and could lead to service personnel ending up before the International Criminal Court (ICC). The Bill seeks to limit false and historical allegations arising from overseas operations by introducing a statutory presumption against prosecution, making it exceptional for personnel to be prosecuted five years or more after an incident. Calls for this provision not to cover genocide and torture were led by Labour former defence secretary Lord Robertson of Port Ellen, who also previously served as secretary general of Nato. Urging "tactical retreat" by ministers, he said: "For the first time in the history of British law, we would be creating a two-tier justice system where troops acting for us abroad would be treated differently from other civilians in society. "In addition to that, this Bill by saying that there is a presumption against prosecution for the most serious of all crimes, namely genocide, crimes against humanity and torture, it undermines some of the most basic international legal standards for which this nation was renowned.” However, Defence minister Baroness Goldie, rejected the demands, as she said the Bill provided an appropriate balance between victims' rights and fair protection for service personnel. Responding to news that Peers had defeated the Government in amendments to the Bill, Kate Allen, Amnesty International UK’s Director, said: “The Overseas Operations Bill would be a huge stain on the UK’s international reputation, it would end total opposition to torture, and it’s a hugely welcome that the Lords have made this principled stand today. MPs should reflect on this defeat and drop the Bill all together when it returns to the Commons. “Yet again it has fallen to the Lords to act as the UK’s moral compass. “Granting troops a licence to torture would be an enduring disgrace for the UK and would set a very dangerous international precedent.”

  • Biden tells Putin to de-escalate troop build-up on Ukraine border and invites him to summit

    US president tells Russian counterpart he will not tolerate cyber-incursions or further election interference

  • Lachlan Murdoch backs Tucker Carlson as host doubles down amid calls for his firing

    Fox News host under fire for defending white nationalist conspiracy theory

  • Almost two-thirds of Americans back some kind of vaccine ID, new poll finds

    Less support for requirement to carry card with them to enter a business

  • New York won't require fully vaccinated international travelers to quarantine anymore

    Visitors need to be fully vaccinated and still need to complete New York's travel form and test negative before boarding a flight to to the U.S.

  • ‘Am I in trouble?’ Daunte Wright’s mother describes last words before son was killed in traffic stop

    ‘My son was laying there unresponsive, that was the last time that I seen my son, that’s the last time that I heard from my son’