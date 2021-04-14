Logan man arrested for domestic battery
Apr. 13—Police arrested a Logansport man on Monday for allegedly strangling a 48-year-old man.
Corbin Christopher Jones, 28, of High Street in Logansport is charged with Level 6 felony strangulation and Class A misdemeanor domestic battery.
He faces a sentence from six months up to two-and-a-half years on the felony and has an initial hearing Wednesday at 8 a.m. in Cass County Superior Court 2.
The incident happened about 9:25 p.m.
The person who called the police was waiting on the sidewalk outside the home when police arrived and said Jones had been drinking and started punching him after an argument, according to court records.
The man told police that as he turned to leave the residence, Jones got him in a chokehold from behind.
He was able to get released just before he blacked out, the man told police.
Police arrested Jones without incident.
