Logan man sentenced after trial in absentia

Jul. 13—A Logansport man has been sentenced after holding his trial in absentia.

Guerby Bien-Aime, 50, failed to appear for his Cass Superior Court 2 trial on charges of driving while intoxicated and resisting law enforcement. Therefore, Dep. Prosecutor Joseph Thieke received permission from Judge Lisa Swaim to hold the trial without the presence of Bien-Aime.

During the trial, the state provided evidence that on Aug. 17, 2020, officer Leanne Morales of the Logansport Police Department observed Bien-Aime driving erratically near the intersection of Sixth and Ottawa streets, according to the Cass County Prosecutor's Office. Following a traffic stop, Bien-Aime allegedly exhibited signs of intoxication, including glassy eyes, slurred speech, odor of alcohol on his breath and flirting with the officer, the prosecutor's office stated in a report.

After failing standard field sobriety tests, he was given a blood test that indicated a blood alcohol level of 0.168, the report stated, adding that the man refused to comply with orders and was combative, resisting transportation to the Cass County Jail.

At the conclusion of the trial, an arrest warrant was issued for Bien-Aime. On June 28, he was sentenced to one year in the Cass County Jail with the balance suspended to probation. His driver's license also was suspended pursuant to Indiana law.

