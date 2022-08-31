Logan man sentenced for violating federal sex offender registration and notification act

Aug. 31—James Robert McKinney, 37, of Logan, was sentenced Monday to one year and nine months in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, for failing to update his sex offender registration as required by law.

According to statements made in court, McKinney knew he was required to comply with the provisions of his conviction on three counts of third-degree sexual assault in Doddridge County Circuit Court on Sept. 4, 2012. McKinney admitted that he moved to Belpre, Ohio, in August 2020, without registering his out-of-state move with the West Virginia sex offender registry or registering with Ohio, in violation of the law.

McKinney will serve the sentence consecutively with a prison sentence imposed following the revocation of that parole. McKinley also has two prior convictions in West Virginia for failing to comply with West Virginia sex offender registration requirements.

----Roy Bills, 57, of Huntington, was sentenced Monday to one year and one day in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court records, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant on March 24, 2021, at Bills' residence and found multiple firearms in the basement. Bills, a felon, admitted to possessing the firearms and ammunition.

Federal law prohibits a person with a prior felony conviction from possessing a firearm or ammunition.