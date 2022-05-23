Logan patrolman breaks into song while chasing vehicle to Columbus

LOGAN — In the midst of chasing a vehicle clear to the outskirts of Columbus on Sunday, a Logan police officer revisited a George Strait tcountry classic, endearing those who were watching the chase in real-time.

"All my exes live in Texas," Jason Gadrim crooned about 13 minutes after he began to chase a white Ford Mustang on Route 33 for apparent speeding.

"And Texas is a place I'd dearly love to be," he continued. "But all my exes live in Texas. And that's why I hang my hat in Tennessee."

Gadrim's singing voice and half-hour chase was captured on Facebook Live.

The patrolman is one of two officers in the Hocking County community about 50 miles southeast of Columbus who regularly stream their patrols live on Facebook, according to the Facebook page "Policing for Our Community.

Logan Police Department patrolman Jason Gadrim watches for speeders while interacting with Facebook Live viewers on Sunday. He later pursued a speeding suspect and sang George Strait's "All My Exes Live in Texas" and Dub FX's "Made" while on Rt. 33 between Logan and Columbus.

It's part of an effort to promote transparency and bring people into the world of policing.

Gadrim did just that when he broke into song, all the while reaching high speeds.

"Leave it to Jason to sing during a pursuit. Lol," one person commented on a Facebook Live video that as of Monday morning had been viewed more than 32,000 times.

"He sings to keep himself calm," said another.

How did the singing police chase start?

Before the chase began, Gadrim pulled over the Mustang along Chieftain Drive just past Logan's Kroger grocery store.

"We got us a ten over," the officer can be heard in the video saying. "That's not nothing. But we might as well go say hi, it's a wonderful day."

The video shows a woman exiting the Mustang, and Gadrim tells her to get back inside using his loudspeaker.

"Are you going to go back to the car? Or are you going to stand there and stare at me? Go back to the car!"

The woman obeys Gadrim and walks back to the car, the video shows. But as she opens the passenger door, the driver guns the ignition. The woman is left behind, standing on the side of the road.

The chase up Route 33 lasted for about 30 minutes, ending when Gadrim let the Mustang go as it merged onto I-270 north.

The driver at one point dodged stop sticks that appeared to have been placed by the Patrol.

Gadrim, who began his shift that morning by listening and singing along to the folk band Haunted Windchimes, can be seen in the video turning his cruiser around.

He turns the stereo up and the Windchimes' "Out With the Crow" starts to play as Gadrim begins to head back to Logan.

Logan Police Department pursuit policy unclear

Most of those who tuned in to watch the chase were supportive of Gadrim's decision to follow a speeding suspect 40 or so miles outside of town.

"Great job, Jason," multiple people wrote online.

But a high speed chase that involved weaving through traffic begs the question: what is the Logan police department's policy on pursuits?

That was not immediately clear Monday morning, and the department's chief did not immediately respond to an interview request.

Police departments in Ohio are required by law to have pursuit policies, but no state or federal regulations dictate what must be in such policies.

Columbus police are only allowed to chase a vehicle if they believe an occupant in that vehicle has threatened or inflicted serious physical harm to another person, an occupant has used or threatened to use a deadly weapon, an occupant has an active felony warrant for a violent offense, or if the vehicle contains evidence relating to a violent crime. If a driver's actions pose a threat to public safety, a pursuit can also occur.

An investigation into the chase is pending, a dispatcher with the Logan police department said, and a report was not immediately available.

