A Logan-Rogersville High School student died in an ATV accident Wednesday afternoon.

Missouri State Highway Patrol said that a 16-year-old was killed around 3:15 p.m. after his ATV struck a tree and the teen was ejected. The teen, who MSHP said was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene, was traveling on the right side of Sante Fe Road south of Rogersville before the collision.

The teen was identified on multiple social media accounts Thursday as Logan-Rogersville sophomore Landis Carr, a multi-sport athlete at the school. He was a starting offensive lineman on the varsity football team this past fall.

"Our players mourn the loss of a brother today," LRHS football coach Mark Talbert said in a statement posted on social media. "Our team, our locker room, and my personal life are so much better because of the time we spent with Landis Carr. His smile and attitude were very contagious. God truly blessed us with his life!"

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Logan-Rogersville student dies in ATV accident