Logan Sargeant to stay with the Williams F1 team next year after tough start for American driver

Williams driver Logan Sargeant of the US steers his car during qualifying session ahead of the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, UAE, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. (Ali Haider/Pool via AP) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

WANTAGE, England (AP) — American rookie Logan Sargeant will remain with the Williams F1 team next year despite a difficult first season.

“Williams Racing is delighted to announce that Logan Sargeant will continue to drive for the team for the 2024 Formula One season,” the British team said Friday.

Retaining the 22-year-old Sargeant for a second campaign completes the 20-driver grid for next season.

Sargeant scored only one point in the 2023 season, which saw a series of expensive crashes and dismal results. He will continue to race alongside Alex Albon with the London-born Thai’s seat already confirmed with Williams.

“It has been an incredible journey with the team so far, and I am grateful for the opportunity to continue developing as a driver within such a talented and dedicated group,” Sargeant said. “We have exciting plans for the future, and I can’t wait to contribute to the team’s success in the coming year.”

Sargeant claimed his first point in Formula One after Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc were both disqualified from the United States Grand Prix in Austin in October.

“Logan has demonstrated immense skill whilst under the pressure of the world stage, making him a perfect fit for our team," Williams team principal James Vowles said. "We have great confidence in his abilities and believe that together we can achieve even greater success in the upcoming season.”

Albon finished the year with 27 points to help Williams land seventh in the constructors’ championship, the team’s best result in six seasons.

The Formula One season will start in Bahrain on March 2.

