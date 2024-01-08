Logan, Shelby streets to get major overhaul. When construction will start and end

Drivers may need to plan ahead when visiting Logan Street Market, Atrium Brewing and other businesses soon as one of Louisville's busier corridors is set to be reconverted for two-way traffic later this year.

Crews are set to begin work on Logan and Shelby streets, between East Gray Street and Goss Avenue, beginning Jan. 15, according to a Monday news release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. The project is expected to be completed during the summer of 2024.

"Motorists should expect changing traffic patterns, lane shifts, and closures as construction progresses," cabinet spokesperson Morgan Woodrum said in the release. "Earlier this week, signs notifying drivers of the upcoming work were placed in the area. Drivers should obey restrictions and drive cautiously through the construction zone."

The project, valued at $2.9 million, was awarded to Louisville-based Flynn Brothers Contracting.

During the project, six traffic signals will each be replaced by all-way stop signs, in what the transportation cabinet said is an effort to calm vehicle traffic in the area.

Crews also plan to extend curbs in areas with higher pedestrian volumes. The curb extensions would make pedestrian crossings shorter and they would be more visible to drivers, Woodrum said.

