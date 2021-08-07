Logan teacher gets jail time, community service, and fine

Aug. 6—Logansport Community School Corporation department chair and social studies teacher Lorese Yvonne Sharp will serve six days in the Cass County Jail and complete more than 500 hours of community service.

According to a plea agreement between Sharp and the Cass County Prosecutor's Office, the 50-year-old Logansport resident also must pay $5,000 in fines.

In February 2021, Sharp was found inside a residence in the 3000 block of Crescent Avenue with several individuals, including juveniles. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Cass County Drug Task Force and the Indiana State Police Drug Enforcement Section were involved in a raid at the residence after they followed a vehicle from downtown Logansport that led them to an apparent drug scene.

Utilizing an active search warrant, officers found syringes and other paraphernalia, marijuana, pill capsules, more than $2,300 in cash, and a .40-caliber handgun loaded with 16 rounds in the magazine, the report stated.

Sharp was arrested on a felony charge of maintaining a common nuisance.

The plea, which dropped the felony to a class A misdemeanor, was accepted by Judge Lisa Swaim of Cass Superior Court 2. Incarceration of Sharp began Friday.

As for her teaching position, LCSC Superintendent Michele Starkey previously said that this is a personnel issue. "We will go through the process in a (manner) that is in the best interest of the students."

As of Friday, Sharp was still listed on the school's website as an employee with the corporation.

