Logan's mother pleads guilty to murdering her 11-year-old son

Editor's note: This story contains content that may be disturbing to some readers related to child abuse and murder of a child.

The mother of slain 11-year-old Logan Cline pleaded guilty Thursday to murder and tampering with evidence for her part in the killing of her child and for helping hide his body in an abandoned car in Wichita Falls, according to the Wichita County District Attorney's Office.

Stormy Loraine Johnson, 40, was given the maximum sentence of life in prison for the murder of Logan on Dec. 14, 2019, in a Wichita Falls motel room, according to a media release from the DA's Office. She was also sentenced to 20 years for tampering with evidence. The sentences are to run concurrently.

Johnson's then live-in boyfriend, Corey Allen Trumbull, was convicted of capital murder of a person 10 to 14 years old Aug. 29 in 30th District Court. He was automatically sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

A jury took about 16 minutes to return a guilty verdict against Trumbull, 35. A charge of tampering with evidence against him appears to still be pending.

Johnson's 18-year-old daughter attended her mother's sentencing Thursday and gave a victim impact statement on behalf of Logan.

His older sister was with Trumbull, Johnson and Logan in a hotel room at the Red Roof Inn when the child died. She was a key witness during Trumbull's trial.

DA John Gillespie said the life sentence protects Logan's sister from having to go through another trial and relive in court her brother's murder.

“It also removes this weight hanging over her senior year in high school,” Gillespie said in the media release. “The Defendant also waived any appeal as part of this agreement.”

No one put the needs of Logan's sister first in all of this, Gillespie said, and he sought to put her first with this action.

“After this Life sentence, I hope (Logan's sister) and her family can begin the healing process knowing the trials are behind them," Gillespie said. "Please keep this brave girl and her family in your prayers.”

In testimony during Trumbull's trial, Logan's sister described horrific beatings and repeated torture carried out against her brother, who was starved, isolated and treated like an animal at times. Trumbull was the primary abuser, but Johnson joined in.

Corey Allen Trumbull awaits testimony at his trial on Aug. 28.

After Logan died, they put his body in the bathtub in their hotel room. Johnson cleaned his body with bleach and dressed him in clean clothing, according to testimony. They put Logan's body in a wheelchair and got it downstairs from their second-floor hotel room.

Trumbull and Johnson came upon an abandoned car half a block from the hotel. They put his body in the backseat of the car in the 1200 block of Kenley near a derelict house and covered it with old clothes. Trumbull and Johnson returned to their hotel room in high spirits.

Wichita Falls police found Logan's body Feb. 27, 2020, thanks to information that came to light during a domestic violence investigation in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Johnson was charged with murder for committing the felony of endangering a child by giving Trumbull access to Logan while he abused the boy, which led to Trumbull murdering Logan, according to the DA's Office media release.

Since investigation found Trumbull inflicted fatal head injuries on Logan, Johnson was charged with felony murder, which is punishable by five years to life in prison.

Tampering with evidence is a second degree felony when a corpse is tampered with and carries a punishment range of probation up to 20 years in prison.

After Trumbull’s trial, Gillespie had a long conversation with Logan's sister, his dad, Nick Cline, and his grandmother, Dorothy Holland about Johnson's case, the DA said.

“I suggested offering the max for what she was charged with: Life for murder and 20 for tampering to run concurrently to spare (Logan's sister) from testifying again and so the trial would not be hanging over her senior year in high school," Gillespie said.

Wichita Falls police investigate after 11-year-old Logan Cline's body was found inside an abandoned vehicle Feb. 27, 2020, in the 1200 block of Kenley Avenue.

Logan's sister showed "great courage in testifying against Trumbull. She was willing to testify against her mother, and I believe she would have,” Gillespie said.

“However, in my years as a child abuse prosecutor, I have often witnessed how traumatic it can be for kids to testify against parents," he said.

Logan's sister told Gillespie that she and her family trusted him to do whatever he believed to be best.

“I was incredibly honored by her trust. As a prosecutor, I always try to put what’s best for the victims first. And that’s the decision I made here,” Gillespie said.

The Times Record News is not using the name of Logan's sister or her image because she was the victim in child sexual abuse cases in Las Vegas.

