Logansport contractor gets probation, ordered to pay city $159,150

Pharos-Tribune, Logansport, Ind.
·1 min read

Sep. 16—A Logansport contractor was sentenced to two years of probation Thursday in the United States District Court in Hammond upon his plea to an indictment charging theft from a local government receiving funds.

Gary Hayden, Sr., was facing a potential prison sentence of 10 years. The indictment arose as a result of the Blight Elimination Program, which provided federal funds to the city of Logansport for demolition of properties in the city of Logansport. Hayden admitted that he did not remove all of the debris from the basements of the homes he demolished. The landfill fees turned out to be in excess of what he was paid to demolish the properties. This took place from February 2016 to February 2017.

The government asked the court to impose a prison sentence, which the Honorable Philip P. Simon declined to do, finding in part that Hayden's character and lack of significant criminal history did not mandate a prison sentence. Simon deviated from the Federal Sentencing Guidelines by imposing the sentence, finding that his sentence was appropriate in this case.

Hayden was also ordered to pay the city of Logansport the sum of $159,150 in restitution. Hayden was represented by attorney Jay T. Hirschauer, who was happy with the sentencing for his client.

Hayden, the owner of B&G Construction, was charged with theft from local government receiving federal funds in February 2020.

Recommended Stories

  • Woman searching for lost dog finds remains of Ohio woman missing since 2017

    An Ohio woman searching for her lost dog in the woods ended up stumbling upon a grisly discovery: the skeletal remains of Amy Nicole Hambrick, who had been missing since November 2017.

  • Chick-fil-A employee praised for saving woman and baby during carjacking

    A Florida Chick-fil-A employee is being praised for his heroic actions when, authorities said, he stopped a man from carjacking a woman and a baby.

  • SkyTeam 11: Pursuit begins in Baltimore, ends in Timonium

    A police pursuit started late Friday morning in east Baltimore and ended in the Timonium area of Baltimore County. While on the Beltway, it appeared the suspect vehicle side-swiped another car and get a flat tire. Three people bolted from the car around 12:15 p.m., when the car stopped in the northbound lanes of Interstate 83 near the Beltway interchange. SkyTeam 11 reported police officers apprehended all three occupants. SkyTeam 11 video showed an occupant of the car throw an object out of the window.

  • Alex Jones Connecticut Trial Testimony Shows Scale Of Post-Sandy Hook Profits

    Infowars' revenues and website viewership spiked around the time of one of Alex Jones' shows in 2014 when he talked about the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting being a hoax, according to documents shown to a jury Thursday. Jones and his Free Speech Systems company are on trial in Connecticut in a lawsuit brought by Sandy Hook families over his spreading the hoax lies. Jones has already been found liable for damages to the families, and the six-member jury will be deciding how much he and his

  • McDonald's CEO Makes a Big Political Statement (Some Won't Like It)

    Chief executives and political commentary rarely go well together — when outgoing Whole Foods CEO John Mackey went on a podcast to say that the "socialists are taking over" and young people "don't seem like they want to work," the internet did not let him retire without one last scandal. The latest person to make a splash with his remarks is McDonald's chief executive Chris Kempczinski. During a conference at the Economic Club of Chicago, Kempczinski drew attention to the issue of crime in the Midwestern metropolis that serves as the headquarters of the Golden Arches.

  • Primanti Bros. offers T.J. Watt ‘light duty’ job at Strip District location

    Primanti Bros. restaurant has made an offer to T.J. Watt for a “light duty” job while he’s away from the Steelers recovering from a pectoral injury.

  • Trump Special Master Off to a Fast Start in Documents Review

    (Bloomberg) -- The newly named special master in the Donald Trump records seizure case wasted no time in scheduling a hearing for the former president’s attorneys and those from the Justice Department.Most Read from BloombergBezos Loses Spot as World’s Second-Richest Person to AdaniPatagonia Billionaire Who Gave Up Company Skirts $700 Million Tax HitGermany Tightens Control Over Industry With Russian Oil GrabPutin Acknowledges Xi’s ‘Concerns’ on Ukraine, Showing TensionUS District Court Judge Ra

  • Deputies: Woman’s SUV hit by 7 bullets during road-rage shooting; man, 18, arrested

    An 18-year-old man told Volusia County deputies that he shot several rounds into a woman’s SUV early Thursday morning because he said she’d cut him off in traffic.

  • Newsmax Host Confused By Lindell ‘Raid’ Whips Out Pocket Constitution

    NewsmaxWhen election-denier Mike Lindell appeared on Newsmax Wednesday night to describe the FBI’s execution of a search warrant for his cell phone the day prior, host Eric Bolling seemed to not understand how such an event could take place, at one point flashing a pocket-sized Constitution to show his displeasure.After the MyPillow CEO complained about how his phone is his livelihood, Bolling read out loud a portion of the FBI documents given to Lindell, which noted that the agency has undertak

  • Cardi B Sentenced After Pleading Guilty To Two Misdemeanors

    The Bronx native's charges stemmed from two strip club brawls in 2018.

  • Brink's heist mystery: Questions arise about a timeline that 'doesn't make any sense'

    A 298-mile drive in 2 hours and 4 minutes? The chronology described in a legal filing and law enforcement documents has added to the mystery surrounding the multimillion-dollar jewelry heist from a Brink's truck.

  • Cops ID Killer In 1983 Cold Case Of Northern California Woman Found Floating In River

    Authorities in California believe they’ve cracked the case of a restaurant owner found dead nearly 40 years ago. Joette Marie Smith, 33, the beloved owner of the Buffalo Gal’s restaurant in Ben Lomond, California — about 30 miles southwest of San Jose — was last seen sometime before midnight om March 27, 1983, according to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office. She was found two days later, floating in the nearby San Lorenzo River. Witnesses told investigators that, on the night of her disappea

  • Man handcuffed by Oakland police after being falsely accused of stealing vehicle that was his own

    Ian Simmons was stopped Tuesday by a couple who alleged his truck was actually their stolen truck; his wife said they refused to believe him and called police. Officers allegedly handcuffed and pointed a taser at him before they ran the VIN and asked for his license and registration.

  • Police searching for 2 men accused of robbing convenience store in SE Houston

    HPD said the two suspects took the money from the cash drawer along with other merchandise behind the counter and fled the store.

  • Man arrested after road rage confrontation in Mesquite

    Police said Stephen Phillips got into a fight with another driver Tuesday afternoon in Mesquite. He pulled out a gun and it went off, but thankfully no one was hit.

  • Ted Cruz Won't Change Gun Control Stance After Seeing Pic Of Dead Uvalde Victim

    Kimberly Mata-Rubio said she shared the last photo of her daughter with Sen. Cruz. The photo showed her daughter, Lexi, in a child-sized casket.

  • Will Alex Murdaugh plead insanity? New motion from state asks defense team about strategy

    South Carolina prosecutors filed a motion asking the court to order Alex Murdaugh's defense tteam to provide information about various strategies.

  • Charges dropped against ex-KY judge Beth Maze in prosecutor's request for nude images

    Special Kentucky Judge Phillip Patton dismissed forgery and tampering charges against former Judge Beth Maze.

  • 6 men arrested in rape, killing of teenage Indian sisters

    Six men were arrested Thursday in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh for allegedly raping and killing two teenage girls whose bodies were found hanging from a tree a day earlier. The 15- and 17-year-old girls belonged to the Dalit community, the lowest rung of India's rigid caste hierarchy, and were found hanging from a tree in a sugarcane field near their house in Lakhimpur Kheri district, police said. Dalits — formerly known as “untouchables” — are victims of thousands of attacks each year.

  • 2 teens break into NJ home, lead officers on dangerous chase: Police

    Police in New Jersey are searching for two teenagers who broke into a home and led police on a dangerous chase in a stolen car.