Logansport contractor gets probation, ordered to pay city $159,150

Sep. 16—A Logansport contractor was sentenced to two years of probation Thursday in the United States District Court in Hammond upon his plea to an indictment charging theft from a local government receiving funds.

Gary Hayden, Sr., was facing a potential prison sentence of 10 years. The indictment arose as a result of the Blight Elimination Program, which provided federal funds to the city of Logansport for demolition of properties in the city of Logansport. Hayden admitted that he did not remove all of the debris from the basements of the homes he demolished. The landfill fees turned out to be in excess of what he was paid to demolish the properties. This took place from February 2016 to February 2017.

The government asked the court to impose a prison sentence, which the Honorable Philip P. Simon declined to do, finding in part that Hayden's character and lack of significant criminal history did not mandate a prison sentence. Simon deviated from the Federal Sentencing Guidelines by imposing the sentence, finding that his sentence was appropriate in this case.

Hayden was also ordered to pay the city of Logansport the sum of $159,150 in restitution. Hayden was represented by attorney Jay T. Hirschauer, who was happy with the sentencing for his client.

Hayden, the owner of B&G Construction, was charged with theft from local government receiving federal funds in February 2020.