Logansport HS students' wreathmaking skills spread Christmas cheer

Dec. 25—Logansport High School students in Jenni Fishburn's Horticulture Science class within the Century Career Center had the opportunity to spread Christmas cheer.

Just after Thanksgiving, students began a unit of floral design and practiced their new skills by marking wreaths.

It turned out the students were talented wreathmakers.

"To begin this unit, students learn about the Principles and Elements of Design," said Fishburn. "This is largely learning about what color combinations work well together, how to make a design flow well, what draws the viewer to the arrangement or what makes it aesthetically pleasing."

The students began with a metal wreath ring and then wrapped the ring with greenery and wire.

The greenery was provided by Ide's Tree Farm in Royal Center. Fishburn said the owners donated trees to her they wouldn't be able to sell to families who were looking for a Christmas tree.

The students cut the branches from the trees with hand pruners and then cut those branches into small pieces to make up the greenery from the wreath.

The next step is one of the most difficult parts of wreathmaking: tying a floral bow.

"It's kind of hard to explain," said Fishburn. "It's a lot to ask of just your thumb and pointer finger. You are constantly pinching and twisting the ribbon while holding it all together with your two fingers. Each loop you add to the bow makes it a little more difficult to hold it together and keep it looking nice. It's all just one piece of a ribbon that turns into a beautiful bow."

Fishburn said her students did an awesome job tying floral bows.

Finally, the students got to be creative. Some of the themes they used while building wreaths included Mickey Mouse, film, Harley Davidson, International Harvester, Purdue, Notre Dame and the Grinch.

The wreaths were used as a fundraiser for both the Horticulture Science class and the school's Future Farmers of America organization.

The fundraiser was only open to Logansport Community School Corporation staff and the students' families. They could choose between various color combinations or request a surprise wreath, which gave the students creative freedom to design something of their own.

Because of the generosity of Ides Tree Farm, the class was able to sell their wreaths for just $20.

"Not only did the students learn about the design process, but they learned the business side of things," Fishburn said. "Students learned how to calculate wholesale costs, retail costs, labor costs. Then they learned to fill out a price sheet for each arrangement they created. This allowed them to see what the cost was vs. what we charged our customers to determine the profit margin. They learned that having this valuable skill could potentially earn them money in the future."

Fishburn said her students enjoyed the process more than they expected. They hope they can make the wreaths available to more than just school staff and family in the future.

"They loved learning a new skill that allowed them to be creative and that they could potentially use later on in life," she said. "We really enjoyed hearing the staff and kids' families rave about our wreaths."