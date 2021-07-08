Logansport man accused of attempted rape

Jul. 7—A Logansport man was arrested Tuesday night on charges of Level 3 felony attempted rape, Level 6 felony sexual battery and Level 6 felony residential entry.

The Cass County Prosecutor's Office has not officially filed charges against 25-year-old Santiago Hernandez, but under a miscellaneous criminal filing in the court system, Santiago's bond was set at $5,000 cash or $25,000 surety.

According to the Cass County Jail, Hernandez had not made bail Wednesday afternoon and remained in jail.

An initial hearing was set for 1 p.m. on Thursday, but the Cass County Prosecutor's Office has filed a continuance of 72 hours for the hearing.

The motion listed the potential charges and quoted state statute that allows the prosecution to request time to evaluate the case.

According to the Logansport Police Department, the matter was still under investigation with them, and officers were on the scene Wednesday morning doing investigations.

According to police logs, Hernandez was arrested about 10:42 p.m. in the neighborhood just northwest of Logansport Junior-Senior High School

Officers had gone there on a call of residential entry.

